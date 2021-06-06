Gambia: Italian Volleyball Officials Visit Gambia

A delegation from Italia jetted to The Gambia for a three days official visit in order to meet various partners for a coaching agreement deal.

A press briefing was organised at the Independence stadium in Bakau where local coaches, members of the volleyball federation, National Sports Council, National Female Volleyball team and the main facilitator of the project, Goodwill Ambassador Tijan Jaiteh joined the gathering.

The press briefing highlighted the strategic plans and future developments of the project.

Bai Dodou Jallow, president of The Volleyball Federation, said their Italian counterparts will prepare a training plan for the female national volleyball team under specified schedules both in Italy and The Gambia for the preparation of international games.

Mr. Jallow added that the Italian coaches during the moment shall be conducting scouting of players annually to feed into the national team as well as train local coaches.

He said Italian Coach Roberto Fereneli will work on developmental programmes on volleyball in schools, whilst Fillipo Bacchi will be the team manager.

President Jallow told the press that the federation and government are not paying the Italian coach a monthly salary but local logistics will be arrange by government.

Mr. Jallow thanked Ambassador Tijan Jaiteh for facilitating such a rare opportunity for the Volleyball Federation.

Marchel Mendy, executive director of the National Sports Council, said the National Volleyball team has won medals in region competitions.

Mr. Mendy said that sport is now a business trade that can create opportunities and employment for youth.

He encouraged women and local coaches to cooperate with their Italian partners during these trying times.

Mr. Mendy assured that his office through the Ministry of Youths and Sports will not hesitate to support youth in sports.

"Youth are not lazy, they just need encouragement and support for them to expose their talents and achieve their dreams," he said.

Luigi Tardioli, president of Association of Italian Sports Clubs (ACSI)- CR in Umbria, Italy, described the partnership as will be a great one for all parties involved in the development of volleyball in The Gambia.

Luigi called for attention towards the National Female Volleyball team to ensure they prepare both technically and physically.

He thanked President Adama Barrow and his government for encouraging such an opportunities for his people.

Goodwill Ambassador Tijan Jaiteh said his commitment for sports has no limits.

He called on partners to work hand-in-glove to support the project.

Ambassador Jaiteh applauded his Italian counterparts and the Gambia government for their efforts.

"I will forever continue to contribute my quote towards sports development in The Gambia," he said.

He called the project a dream come true for the National Female Volleyball Team.

The Female volleyball team is expected to flight to Italy when the necessary arrangements are made before their departure for camping for the preparation of the Rwanda games.