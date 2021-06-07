Nigeria: Synagogue Church Gives Insight Into T.B. Joshua's Last Moments

The church says Mr Joshua died at 57 on Saturday spending his last moments on earth in the service of God.

The Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) has provided an insight into the last moments of its founder, Temitope Joshua, who passed on Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Joshua, popularly known as Prophet T.B. Joshua, born June 12, 1963, died on Saturday at 57.

He was to clock 58 in about a week's time.

In its statement posted on its website announcing his death, the church said Mr Joshua still spoke during the 'Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting' on Saturday.

Emmanuel TV is a cable television station owned by the church. It focuses on the church's activities and that of Mr Joshua.

He spoke on the TV programme about how life is designed to have things happen at their different time, the church said.

The message was apparently referring to Ecclesiastes chapter 3 which dwells on the seasonal nature of life.

The church said Mr Joshua spent his moments on earth in the service of God.

"On Saturday June 5, 2021, Prophet TB Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: "Time for everything - time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service."

"God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home - as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for," the statement read in part.

Read the church's full statement:

PROPHET TB JOSHUA - JUNE 12th 1963 to JUNE 5th 2021

"Surely the Sovereign LORD does nothing without revealing his plan to his servants the prophets." - Amos 3:7.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: "Time for everything - time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service."

God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home - as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for.

As Prophet TB Joshua says, "The greatest way to use life is to spend it on something that will outlive it".

Prophet TB Joshua leaves a legacy of service and sacrifice to God's Kingdom that is living for generations yet unborn.

The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations and Emmanuel TV Family appreciate your love, prayers and concern at this time and request a time of privacy for the family.

Here are Prophet TB Joshua's last words: "Watch and pray."

One life for Christ is all we have; one life for Christ is so dear.