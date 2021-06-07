Nigeria: Insecurity - 201 Killed, 137 Abducted in Violent Attacks Across Nigeria Last Week

The figures were gathered from news reports and family members of victims.

Over 200 people were killed in violent attacks across Nigeria last week, as the insecurity across the country continues despite the efforts of security agencies.

Also, no fewer than 137 people were abducted across the country last week.

The figures were gathered from newspaper reports and family members of victims.

Sunday

A former political adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, was shot dead in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Mr Gulak, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was killed on his way to the airport as he commenced his return to Abuja.

Also, the police in Oyo State confirmed the killing of a 51-year-old Ibadan businessman, Maduabuchi Owuamanam, by gunmen.

Mr Owuamanam was murdered at a relaxation spot at Oremeji Mokola area of Ibadan.

Also on Sunday, armed bandits abducted many pupils of an Islamic school in Tegina, a densely populated town in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

The bandits first attacked the police station in the town. They then went around the town shooting sporadically into the air to scare residents before breaking into the private school where they abducted children attending Islamic lectures.

The Niger State Government later confirmed the number of students abducted by the bandits to be 136.

In a separate incident, gunmen suspected to be herdsmen attacked some Ebonyi communities, killing at least 30 persons. The gunmen attacked Odoke, Ndiobasi and Obakotara communities in Ebonyi Local Government Area.

The Chairman of the local government, Chinyere Nwaogbaga, confirmed the incident.

Monday

PREMIUM TIMES exclusively reported that at least seven soldiers of the Nigerian Army were killed by an improvised explosive device planted by Boko Haram terrorists, in Borno state, North-east Nigeria.

Also, the Gombe State Government said a communal clash between Shongom and Filiya districts over farmland resulted in the death of one person and the burning of over 50 houses.

Wednesday

The Nigerian Army said its officials in Sabon Birni, a border town between Sokoto State and Niger Republic, intercepted and killed three gunrunners moving weapons on foot into Nigeria.

The army spokesperson, Mohammed Yerima, stated this on Wednesday in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES.

In a separate incident, an aide to Benue Governor Samuel Ortom on security, Christopher Dega, was shot dead.

Mr Dega, a retired police officer, was killed in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Also, no fewer than seven people including police officers were shot dead in Osun State on Wednesday evening as armed robbers attacked two banks and a police station.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the operations were carried out at a First Bank in Ikire and Access Bank in Apomu around 6:00 p.m.

Thursday

The Nigerian Army said it successfully repelled a terrorist attack on Damboa, a Borno community, killing over 50 attackers in the process.

Army spokesperson Mohammed Yerima said the terrorists came in an armoured personnel carrier and 12 gun trucks "all mounted with Anti Aircraft Guns, as well as Locally Fabricated Armoured-plated Vehicles loaded with explosives and motorcycles."

He said the terrorists, members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), were defeated so much that they had to abort their suicide mission.

In a separate incident, some gunmen on Thursday morning hijacked a bus belonging to Chimola School in Oba Ile Estate of Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo state.

The gunmen abducted a staff member who was on duty.

Also, the police said 88 people were killed on Thursday by bandits in attacks on some communities in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Friday

Twelve farmers were reportedly killed and nine others injured by suspected bandits in Magami and Mayaba communities in Gusau local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The armed bandits launched the attack when the farmers were on their farms trying to clear their lands in preparation for this year's farming activities.

The bandits also carted away livestock and other valuables.

Channels Television reported that the twelve persons killed were buried according to Islamic rites while those injured were taken to the hospital.