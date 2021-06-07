Nigeria: Between Burnaboy and Wizkid Who Gets BET 2021 Award?

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Wizkid/Instagram
6 June 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Samuel Abulude

African superstars, Wizkid and Burnaboy have bagged nominations in the Best International Act category of BET 2021 Awards. Diamond Platinumz from Tanzania makes the third African nomination. Wizkid and Burnaboy from Nigeria stands a better chance to win the award having done so before.

According to the organisers, this year's nominees reflect an abundance of creative expression and black excellence across music, television, film, and sports. The BET Awards 2021 will air live Monday, June 28 on BET Africa, DStv channel 122.

The BET Awards seen as culture's biggest night continues its reign in its 21st year as the ultimate platform to showcase the best, brightest, and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience - celebrating Black music's present and future, while elevating the culture as a driving force for social change.

"It's been a thrilling year in music entertainment and we are proud to have this opportunity to showcase a diverse and cultural rich list of international nominees that includes African artists and including Brazil talent for the first time in the Best International Act Category," said Monde Twala, Senior Vice President & GM ViacomCBS and BET International Peer Lead. "Over the years, the BET Awards have honoured some of the most talented musicians in the International arena. It's a powerful platform to spotlight and celebrate black excellence on the global stage. Congratulations to all the nominees."

Other nominees for the Best International

Act include Aya Nakamura ( France ),Emicida ( Brazil ) , Headie One (UK) , Young T & Bugsey (UK) and Youssoupha ( France).

American rappers, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby are also leading the pack with 7 nominations respectively.

Read the original article on Leadership.

More on This
Burna Boy, Wizkid, Diamond Platnumz Vie For BET Award
Sha Sha, Burna Boy, Wizkid Win Big At 2020 BET Awards
African Artists in Race for 2020 BET Awards
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Nigeria's Twitter Ban Could Hurt the Economy and Democracy

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X