Kenya: Kakamega Lady Golfer Wins Nation Series Opener

Kakamega Golf Club lady golfer Vivian Amusala, returning to action from a five-week lay- off because of a leg injury, produced a brilliant score of 41 stableford points to emerge the overall winner of the first leg of this year's Nation Classic Golf series at the at the par 71 Eldoret Golf Club course on Saturday.

And what a sweet victory it was for the Kakamega player, who in her first attempt in the game during the 2018 Nation Classic golf event at Nyanza Golf Club in Kisumu, managed to score only nine points to win the Piga Mingi Prize.

"I am extremely delighted winning this event finally after a disastrous performance in my first attempt. Today I was not also very sure that I was going to play well, leave alone winning as I have just come back to golf after a five week lay-off because of a leg problem.

"Beating a field of 125 players was very refreshing and i must thank the Nation Media group for putting up a great afte the long break due to the Covid-19 Pandemic." said Amusala, who started well posting 22 points in the first nine and 19 points from the back nine.

"I am very happy that I did not scratch any hole throughout the round, and the course was playing very well," added Amusala, after receiving her overall prize from Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, who was the chief guest during the colourful prize giving ceremony.

It was a great outing for the Kakamega golfers as Dr Ayub Shitseswa, playing off handicap 19. posted 20 points in each nine for a total of 40 points to claim the men's top prize, with Nandi Bears Club's Eric Yego finishing second on 39 points after beating a number of other players including his club mate Kimeli Mutai, who took the third prize.

Home player Virginia Mutai also on 39 points claimed the ladies top prize after a countback with Jane Koech of Eldoret, who took the runner up prize.

Emerging the best guest was former Nation employee, Frankie Gichuru of St Andrews Turi School, who posted 34 points to beat Nderitu Wachira from Muthaiga on countback.

The event attracted a host of juniors including seven from Nandi Bears Club and Aaman Gujral made full use of home course advantage to post 34 points for the junior title, and this writer returning to action after a year, claimed the staff prize even, though managing only 29 points.

The tournament, which attracted players from Nandi, Kakamega, Njoro, Nakuru, Kenya Railway Golf Club, Vet Lab and Muthaiga, was one of the many activities that Nation Media Group was involved from Thursday to Sunday.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Nation Media Group CEO Stephen Gitagama said the fact that NMG had decided to organise the event immediately after sports resumed, shows how committed the company is in supporting sports and golf in particular.

"We are most delighted that not only have we organised this event, but had a number of other activities in Uasin Gishu where we distributed books in a primary School in Timboroa, planted trees, met various leaders including the Governor of this great county," said Gitagama.

"Our commitment to conservation and climate action will continue as we work together with leaders like the Uasin Gishu governor who has shown a high level of commitment in conservation and we promise to work together with the county to achieve the intended objective which is to have at least 10 percent forest cover" added Gitagama, who thanked the business community and residents of the county for their patronage of NMG products and journalism.

Governor Mandago said he was happy that Nation choose Uasin Gishu for its first event, and having been involved in other activities besides the golf event.

"We are very happy that we have had a very good working relationship with the Nation Media Group staff here in Eldoret, and the county will continue working together with them for the benefit of the people and residents of Uasin Gishu and the North Rift Region as a whole," he said.