Rwanda: APR, the Hoops, IPRC-Huye Off to a Winning Start

The Hoops Rwanda, who are the defending champions of the Women's Basketball League started the 2020-2021 season on a promising note as they beat Ubumwe 70-43 at the Amahoro Indoor Stadium on Sunday, June 6.

During the game, DR Congo-born forward Feza Ebengo scored a game-high 23 points while Faustine Mwizerwa added 15 points.

On the same day, APR (Women) overcame UR-Huye, with a commanding 105-43 victory, while IPRC-Huye defeated GS Marie Reine 77-36.

A total of 6 teams are participating in the 2020/21 women's national league season, which is being played in form of a round-robin tournament in order to catch up on the time lost due to the Covid-19 pandemic that delayed the start of the season.

Meanwhile, on Friday, June 4, teams in the men's category were in action.

Patriots Basketball Club overpowered Shoot 4 stars, beating them 113-63.

The Patriots built on the result to defeat the Tigers the following day (Saturday), in a game that ended 95-64.

With the two emphatic performances, (Patriots) now lead Group (A), while rivals REG Basketball Club top Group B.

REG has also registered two wins out of the two games they have played so far, having defeated Rusizi 105-39 on Friday, and then went on to beat 30 Plus 75-36 on Saturday.

The men's league is being played in a tournament-like format, with the 14 teams that make up the national basketball league having been placed in two groups, each comprising seven teams.

The teams pooled in the same group will play against each other, and the top four in each group will advance to the quarter-finals.

After the quarters, there will be semi-finals and finals.

Sunday

Women results APR 105-43 UR Huye The Hoops 70-43 Ubumwe GS Marie Reine 36-77 IPRC-Huye