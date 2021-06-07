Nigeria: Exclusive - Despite Denial, Nigeria Army Retires 29 Generals After Yahaya's Appointment As COAS [full List]

The 29 army generals are seniors to Farouk Yahaya who was appointed COAS on May 27.

Twenty-nine army generals have been forced to retire from service following the appointment of Farouk Yahaya as the chief of army staff.

The forceful retirement of the generals contradicts the claim by the Defence Headquarters last week that none of its personnel had been retired following the appointment of Mr Yahaya, who belonged to Regular Course 37.

Mr Yahaya, a major general, from Sokoto State, was named the army chief by President Muhammadu Buhari on May 27.

He succeeded Ibrahim Attahiru, a lieutenant general, who died on May 21 in a plane crash alongside 10 other military personnel while on official assignment to Zaria, Kaduna State.

Shortly after the appointment of the new COAS, there were speculations that between 30 and 45 generals, who are his seniors, may be asked to go home.

The senior generals belong to Regular Courses 35 and 36.

Traditional move

It is a tradition in the military that when a junior is appointed as a service chief, senior officers, who are ahead of him or her, would proceed on retirement.

The understanding is that senior military officers are unlikely to take orders from their juniors.

Denial

The Defence Headquarters, however, dismissed the speculations of massive retirement, saying the retirement of senior officers from the military was always 'voluntary'.

It said the military high command had yet to authorise the retirement of any officer.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Bernard Onyeuko, a brigadier general, who briefed journalists on the matter last week, said retirement of senior officers from the military was always voluntary.

"At this point, you are all aware of the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya," Mr Onyeuko said.

"This has stirred up a lot of rumours in the media about mass retirements in the military.

"I wish to use this medium to dispel such unfounded rumours as retirement is only on a voluntary basis for senior officers who desire to do so.

"At this point, no retirements have been authorised by the military high command."

Generals retired

A memo sighted by PREMIUM TIMES indicates that a total of 29 Army major generals have been approved to proceed on terminal leave, paving way for their eventual retirement.

Their retirement comes less than two weeks after the appointment of Mr Yahaya as the COAS.

According to the memo, the 29 generals, from regular course 36 have been approved to proceed on terminal leave.

Among the generals are J.B Olawumi, J.O. Akomolafe, C.O. Ude, G. Oyefesobi, M.O. Uzoh, C.C. Okonkwo and M.S.A. Aliyu.

Others are U.M. Mohammed, B.M. Ashafa, N.E. Angbazo, Y.P. Auta and S.A. Yaro. (See the full list below).

Their leave was approved with effect from June 1, 2021.

The memo was, however, silent on major generals from the regular course 35, who are also Mr Yahaya seniors.

Below is the full list of generals proceeding on retirement:

1. JB Olawumi

2. JO Akomolafe

3. CO Ude

4. G Oyefesobi

5. MO Uzoh

6. CC Okonkwo

7. MSA Aliyu

8. UM Mohammed

9. BM Shafa

10. NE Angbazo

11. YP Auta

12. SA Yaro

13. J Sarham

14. HE Ayamasoawei

15. OF Azinta

16. BA Akinroluyo

17. KAY Isiyaku

18. AT Hamman

19. AM Aliyu

20. HPZ Vintienagba

21. HR Momoh

22. JR Unuigbe

23. AA Jidda

24. OI Uzomere

25. MH Magaji

26. LA Adegboye

27. MA Masanawa

28. OA Akinyemi

29. AM Dauda