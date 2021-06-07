Tanzania: Fy-2021/22 Budget - Expectations of Various Groups

Tanzania's national budget for Fiscal Year-2021/22 is to be unveiled on June 10, 2021. It is expected that budgets for some of the other five East African Community (EAC) countries will be unveiled on the same day. In the Tanzanian context, there are various budgetary expectations from different groups as partly outlined herein below.

Broad picture

We expect the budget to be informed and influenced by some key documents. These include the National Development Vision-2025; the third Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP-III) that will see the light of day in the 2021/22 fiscal year; the 2021/22 National Plan and Budget Guidelines; CCM's Elections Manifesto for 2020-2025; the late President Magufuli's inaugural speech in Parliament in 2021 and President Samia Suluhu Hassan's inaugural speech in Parliament. The budget will also be informed and influenced by EAC Protocols; African Union's Agenda 2063 and the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs-2030).

Revenue

The 2021/22 budget is to the tune of Sh36.3 trillion. This will be raised from internal and external sources. Central government tax and non-tax revenues will be about Sh25.2 trillion. Local Government Authorities (LGAs) will contribute about Sh0.8 trillion. Grants and soft loans from development partners will be about Sh2.8 trillion. Domestic and foreign loans will constitute about Sh7.3 trillion. The lion's share of revenues (60.9 percent) will be from taxable sources. This calls for extra tax efforts by the taxman and tax compliance by taxpayers. Dependence on grants and loans is a necessary evil occasioned by inability to collect adequate domestic revenues mainly in forms and shapes of taxes.

Expenditure

The national budget is a balanced one with revenues equaling expenditure. Recurrent expenditure, which represents day-to-day running of the government affairs will receive the lion's share of the budget as usual: Sh23 trillion this time. Development expenditure will consume about Sh13.3 trillion. This is expenditure on investments aiming to unlock economic development potentials. It is very important to have an adequate balance between the two expenditure postings.

Expectations

Different groups have various budgetary expectations based on their needs. Budgeting is an art and science of finding out a very delicate balance in distribution of the national cake. It is a very tall order to satisfy the expectations of each group. In what follows is an outline of expectations of some key budgetary stakeholders.

Taxpayers expectations

Taxpayers would wish to have a reduced tax burden. These include reductions in the rates of value-added-tax (VAT), corporate income tax (CIT), skills development levy (SDL) and various other taxes.

This expectation is not likely to be met - given the tall order for the taxman to collect a whopping Sh22 trillion in an economy that is trying to recover from the Covid-19 disaster.

The taxman has to tax better, NOT tax more. It is only when we widen the tax base, and all taxpayers fully comply and kiss goodbye to tax avoidance and tax evasion that we can meaningfully expect fewer tax types and lower rates.

Private sector expectations

The private sector as a group comprising investors and business people of all kinds, sizes and origins expect the budget to deliver attractive and more friendly business environment and investment climate in the very broad sense of these terms. This is a very legitimate expectation if Tanzania is to attract and retain more investments and businesses whose role in the economy cannot be overemphasized.

Employees expectations

Public sector employees expect a budget that will address their key issues such as pay rises, promotions and better working terms and conditions. Similar to their private sector counterparts, they expect - and legitimately so, especially for those in the lower income brackets - a decrease in pay-as-you-earn (Paye) income tax. All these will depend on the governments' fiscal space - which happens to be rather tight right now.

Sectoral expectations

Stakeholders in various sectors of the economy have some sector-specific budgetary expectations. Generally, their prayers are to have more sectoral allocations of the national cake in favour of their sectors.

For example, those in Agriculture wish the Malabo Agreement to allocate at least ten percent of the budget to Agriculture to be implemented. Ditto for Education, Water, Health and other developmental sectors.

Gender issues proponents want a gender-informed budget - as do the youth and the elderly: a budget that reflects their dreams and hopes.