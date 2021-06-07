Tanzania: Something Went Very, Very Wrong With Our National Sports Policies

It was on a very dark and rainy evening in early January 1968 when I first arrived at the Iringa Town bus station, along Dodoma Road.

I had arrived from the-then very rural Njombe District to join the-then prestigious Mkwawa High School - formerly the 'Whites-only St Michael's and St George's Secondary School - to begin my secondary school education.

I, and another fresh student, were received by the school bus driver and ferried to our new school in the Ilala suburb of the town.

I was pleasantly surprised by the modernness of the school as I entered my new living quarters at the-then Lumumba East dormitory.

After a quick bath, we were escorted to the well-lit glass-walled dining hall for dinner.

Again this was an awesome experience as our 'Mzungu' chef, a Mrs Garas presented to us what became the first three-course meal in my life!

This was my first experience: going through some hot soup, followed by a main dish of oven-baked mashed potatoes and minced meat, and topped with some cake pudding and custard!

At the end of the hearty meal, our plates and other utensils were collected by kitchen staff and pushed into the steel-and-glass-walled dishwasher. Another eye-popping experience by young, rustic me!

It was in a nutshell a whole new experience for me, a young man who had spent my whole life in rural/village schools in Bena and Kingaland in Njombe.

In due course of time and events, I settled down to this new, lavish school life. I even met and established some new friends who came from almost all parts of Bongoland... Another new experience.

At this school, apart from the refreshingly-new classes, there was quite a wide range of sporting activities for students.

To begin with, there were three soccer pitches at Mkwawa, as well as playgrounds for rugby, cricket, lawn tennis, hockey, athletics, basketball, fencing and badminton. This was over and above the very elaborate gym facilities and two grand pianos at the school.

I tried all the games - but ended up settling for badminton, hockey and piano playing. In due course, I became the captain of the school's field hockey team, the Southern Highlands Provinces - and even had a brief stint with the national team.

After Mkwawa, I went on to play hockey for the Dar es Salaam University team, followed by a flourishing stint with the Dar es Salaam-based Tornadoes, Khalsa and Outlaws teams.

No wonder Mkwawa School groomed and produced some excellent sportsmen in almost all fields, including association football, basketball, athletics, lawn tennis, rugby and hockey who went on to excel and represent the country in different tournaments.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This rich sporting experience came back to me the other day as I wondered as to what went wrong with our schools' outstanding sporting prowess of that era.

Some outstanding sporting talents which went on to represent our country well came from schools like Mkwawa, Ifunda, Kibaha, Galanos, Iyunga, Ndanda, Mzumbe, Mazengo, Tambaza and many others.

No wonder we are currently struggling to find sporting young men and women to qualify for the forthcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, this year.

Apparently, only three or so Tanzanians have already qualified for the quadrennial games out of the millions of Bongolander youths across the land!

To be more precise, this is a national shame which calls for serious remedial action. Something went very wrong from my Mkwawa School days to-date - and the relevant authorities need to reassess and reorientate our sporting policies.

Wake up, Bongo Landers...!