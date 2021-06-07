Angola: Lack of Prize Hinders Angola Sailing Team Participation in Olympic Games

Luanda — Angola national Sailing Team may miss the participation in the Tokyo Olympic Games, in the 470 class, due to the lack of payment of prizes, the team's coach, Manuel Lelo, told ANGOP on Friday.

The coach, who speaking at a press conference in Luanda, said the team's participation in the Olympic games is on hold due to the delay to receive payment prizes for the 3rd third place achieved in 2019, in the African Championship and the qualification for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The coach explained that there are still other prizes not received linked to previous participations, but assured that the group will return to the training cycle if the two recent situations are satisfied.

Contacted by ANGOP, the vice-president for Sailing of the Angolan Federation of Nautical Sports (FADN), Nuno Gomes, confirmed the halt of the work by the athletes and technical team.