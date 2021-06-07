Mozambique: Covid-19 - 54 New Cases, but No Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Friday reported a further 54 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory illness, bringing the number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 71,019.

According to a Health Ministry press release, since the start of the pandemic, 558.203 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1.159 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 251 were from Maputo city, 162 from Inhambane, 141 from Zambezia, 129 from Sofala, 93 from Cabo Delgado, 93 from Gaza, 90 from Maputo province, 81 from Tete, 60 from Niassa, 53 from Nampula, and six from Manica.

1,105 of the tests yielded negative results, and 54 people tested positive for the coronavirus. All the new cases were Mozambican citizens. 32 were men and 22 were women. Three were children under the age of 15, and 10 were over 65 years old.

25 of the cases reported on Friday (46.3 per cent) were from Maputo city. There were also 15 cases from Tete, three from Cabo Delgado, three from Zambezia, three from Gaza, two from Sofala, two from Inhambane, and one from Nampula. No positive cases were detected in Niassa, Manica or Maputo province.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected) for Friday was 4.7 per cent. This compares with rates of 4.2 per cent on Thursday, 5.6 per cent on Wednesday, 5.4 per cent on Tuesday, and 5.7 per cent on Monday.

The Ministry reported that in the same 24 hour period one Covid-19 patient was discharged from hospital (in Sofala), and no new cases were admitted,

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres rose from 12 on Thursday to 14 on Friday. 11 of these patients (78.6 per cent) were in Maputo, one in Matola, one in Nampula and one in Tete.

The release also reported that a further 11 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 (eight in Maputo province and three in Zambezia). This brings the total number of recoveries to 69,652, or 98.1 per cent of all those diagnosed with the disease in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 rose from 483 on Thursday to 526 on Friday. The geographical distribution of these case was as follows: Maputo city, 251 (47.7 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 79; Tete, 60; Manica, 36; Inhambane, 23; Gaza, 23; Niassa, 18; Sofala, 11; Nampula, 11; Zambezia, nine; and Cabo Delgado, five.

There were no deaths from Covid-19 reported on Friday. Thus the Mozambican Covid-19 death toll remains 837.