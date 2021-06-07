Mozambique: Nyusi Challenges Isced to Commit to Distance and Online Training

5 June 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Chimoio (Mozambique), 5 Jun (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi challenged on Friday the Resource Centre of the Higher Institute of Science and Distance Learning in Chimoio (ISCED), in the central province of Manica, to commit to the model of distance learning so as to assist young people with reduced mobility and shortage of time for face-to-face learning.

"Distance learning can also contribute to the reduction of the negative impacts caused by the lack of training services in the most remote areas of the country," Nyusi said in Chimoio, addressing the inauguration ceremony of the new premises of the resource centre, budgeted at 1.6 million US dollars.

ISCED, with over five years of existence, now gives 11 courses after the introduction in 2018 of courses on Business Management, Information Systems Management, Geography and History Teaching. It is one of the 56 higher education institutions in the country and is now rated as an Open University.

Nyusi pointed out that ISCED's new resource centre, exclusively devoted to distance and online learning, will increase the number of centres offering skills to people, thus contributing to the task of building human and social capital, a precious and crucial asset to promote the country's growth and socio-economic development.

"The commitment to the development of distance and online learning is crucial for Sustainable Development Goal Four, which enshrines the need to ensure, by 2030, inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all," Nyusi said.

The institution, Nyusi added, must also promote courses which can solve the real problems of Mozambican society at any given moment.

The ISCEF director, Isidro Rafael, said the institute has recently graduated over 2,000 students in several courses such as Public Administration, Political Science and International relations, Auditing and Accounting, Law, Environmental Management and Human Resources Management.

