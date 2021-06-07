Mozambique and Tanzania Should Address Transnational Threats

Maputo — Mozambican Defence Minister, Jaime Neto, said on Saturday that both Mozambique and Tanzania need to develop renewed investigative capabilities which allow them to identify vulnerabilities, so as to reduce or eradicate the transnational threats that affect the two countries, especially terrorism.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a meeting of the Joint Permanent Defence and Security Commission between Mozambique and Tanzania, under way in Dar es Salaam, Neto said the challenges compel the two countries to improve mechanisms to ensure the flow of operational information.

"We cannot allow unknown and strange forces to undermine the sovereignty of our states," Neto said, pointing out that the two countries must unite, as in the past, to face the growing threats to the sister nations.

Today, he stated, the two countries are challenged by a more complex regional and international situation, marked by the swift expansion of terrorism, illegal immigration, transnational organised crime, natural and humanitarian disasters, refugees, and the Covid-19 pandemic among other phenomena which endanger the survival of states.

These challenges, the minister said, require a deepening of collective approaches which can lead to resilience and promotion of a national and regional environment of stability.

The Joint Permanent Commission between the two countries, Neto added, is a mechanism intended to strengthen the historic bilateral cooperation in the promotion of security, stability and ensuring the well-being of the people of the two countries. He added that this platform is also a space for the development of mediation, conflict prevention and preventive military diplomacy.

Neto insisted that the fight against terrorism is vital for both countries. The terrorism affecting the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, also affects the stability of southern Tanzania, he pointed out.

He added that bilateral cooperation must be redoubled in order to share efforts and resources leading to an effective combat of transnational illict activities, especially terrorism, strongly condemned by the recently held summits of the SADC Double Troika in May in Maputo.

The meeting, Neto argued, must focus on the need to address these issues in order to ensure that the two countries move together through genuine partnerships built on the basis of trust and shared interests.

Le/pf (372)

