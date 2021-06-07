Tanzania: Govt Commits to Support Strategic Projects

THE government announced on Saturday it will allocate sufficient funds to implement strategic projects across the country.

Gerson Msigwa, Director of Information Department and Chief Government Spokesperson told reporters in Dodoma already 716bn/- has been planned to facilitate the ongoing construction of railway projects.

According to Msigwa, construction of the Dar-es Salaam to Morogoro standard gauge railway is at 91 per cent of its completion and trials is set for later this year. Apparently, he said the strategy also include projects covering other sectors including water where 91bn/- has been allocated and additional 542bn/- to improve energy access in both rural and urban communities.

"The government has released around 213bn/- to facilitate higher learning students. The ministry of works and transport is also expecting to spend more than 850bn/- to renovate rural and urban roads across the country," he said.

Mr Msigwa detailed that the state has also committed 659bn/- to renovate airports