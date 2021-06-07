Tanzania: Govt Commits to Support Strategic Projects

5 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

THE government announced on Saturday it will allocate sufficient funds to implement strategic projects across the country.

Gerson Msigwa, Director of Information Department and Chief Government Spokesperson told reporters in Dodoma already 716bn/- has been planned to facilitate the ongoing construction of railway projects.

According to Msigwa, construction of the Dar-es Salaam to Morogoro standard gauge railway is at 91 per cent of its completion and trials is set for later this year. Apparently, he said the strategy also include projects covering other sectors including water where 91bn/- has been allocated and additional 542bn/- to improve energy access in both rural and urban communities.

"The government has released around 213bn/- to facilitate higher learning students. The ministry of works and transport is also expecting to spend more than 850bn/- to renovate rural and urban roads across the country," he said.

Mr Msigwa detailed that the state has also committed 659bn/- to renovate airports

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Nigeria's Twitter Ban Could Hurt the Economy and Democracy

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.