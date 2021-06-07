Tanzania: Mpango Wants Energy Transition to Reduce Use of Charcoal

5 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

VICE President, Dr. Philip Mpango has instructed local authorities to produce a better energy transition strategy that target to reduce use of charcoal and firewood as an alternative to protecting and preserving the environment.

The institution, according to the Vice President includes the President's Office, his office, Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, and other concerned stakeholders.

Gracing the United Nations' World Environment Day in Dodoma on Saturday, the Vice President explained the use of charcoal has been disastrous to the country, leading to a rapid deforestation and disruption of ecosystems. He said as a result there has been a surge in of disasters such as drought.

"Our country can avoid the calamity caused by the use of wood and charcoal. We must use alternative energy including kerosene, gas, electricity, biogas, solar energy as well as charcoal bricks for cooking," he said.

The government said it was eying the 2115 megawatts Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project at Rufiji to boost energy access for both industrial and home use.

"The completion of the Julius Nyerere Hydro Power project will reduce the number of houses that use charcoal and firewood in the country," he added.

