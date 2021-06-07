Tanzania Setting Stage for Covid-19 Vaccination

Dar es Salaam — In a major development, Tanzania, whose stand until recently was against Covid-19 vaccines, now readies for the jabs after a team of experts yesterday handed in a report on how the country can roll them out.

Last month, President Samia Suluhu Hassan received a report by a special committee of experts that she formed in April to professionally evaluate the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country.

Among other things, the team, chaired by Prof Said Aboud, recommended for the government to allow voluntary vaccination and resume issuing of statistics related to the pandemic. And yesterday, the committee formed to advise the government on the way forward regarding the management of the pandemic, handed another report detailing how Tanzania can mobilise resources to control Covid-19 as well as the proposals for the vaccination strategy.

"The committee has advised different ways of mobilizing financial resources from the budget and other stakeholders including the international organisations and the private sector," said the State House in a statement signed by the Presidency spokesperson Gerson Msigwa.

"The money will be used to finance medical equipment, training and the vaccines," stated Mr Msigwa. The handing of report comes just a day after Zanzibar President Hussein Mwinyi told World Health Organisation's (WHO) representative to Tanzania Dr Tigest Ketsela Mengestu that the archipelago was ready to receive the Covid-19 vaccination support and other donations to fight against the pandemic.

On the other hand, Dr Mengestu asked the government of Zanzibar to identify the kind of vaccine it would need, especially now when Muslims were preparing for Hajj.