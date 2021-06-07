Tanzania: Yusuf Manji Falls Ill While in Custody, Released On Bail

Dar es Salaam — The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has on Friday June 4 released businessman Yusuf Manji on bail after holding him for four days.

Reports from people close to the businessman which were also confirmed by the Director General of PCCB Salum Hamduni say that he was released a few hours after he fell ill during questioning.

Manji was arrested on June 1, after arriving at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) accompanied by his son who was not arrested.

"He could be released at any time, even today (yesterday) he fell ill and his condition was not very good," said a source who later added: "he has been released I am going to see him."

Commenting on the release of the businessman, Hamduni said: "There is a difference between being released and being released on bail. We have released Manji on bail while the investigation and other investigative steps continue. "

When asked about the terms of the bail and when he is required to report back at PCCB, he said: The public should know that Manji has been interrogated and we have given him bail as the investigation continues. I think that's the key issue.