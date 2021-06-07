Tanzania: 18-Year Old Girl 'Determined' to Tackle HIV-Related Stigma

Dar es Salaam — It was at the age of ten (10) years when Salma Aboubakar learned of her HIV status, even as most of her life she had been sickly, frequenting health-care facilities for help.

The 18-year old girl from Babati District in Manyara Region spoke to The Citizen via a video call, saying none among her parents and relatives was aware of what she was suffering from. Every time she attended a health-care facility at her village, she was only diagnosed with malaria.

The same applied to her parents, none knew of their HIV status. They never took testing, fearing stigma by society.

"My mother was always in pain but never checked her health to find out the cause," Salma recalls.

"In 2013, I developed a big boil on my foot that caused me to suffer from fever, excruciating pain and nausea. Every time I went to the hospital, I was told that I had malaria and urinary tract infection (UTI). I became tired of this unending condition," she says.

The teenager, who is currently an advocate determined to end stigma on children and people living with HIV (PLWHIV) says she saw how her fellow children enjoyed themselves and wished she too enjoyed painless life like them. "Every time I took my medications, I cried, wishing there was a way for me to ease the pain."

So, she approached her father and asked to be taken to Babati District Hospital some 20km away for thorough health checkup.

Her father agreed and asked her to give him time "to find money for transport" because of the difficult economic situation they were in. A week later, Salma and her parents were able to travel after having paid Sh2,000 bus fare each to Babati Town.

At the district hospital, she took several tests and on the last day, "the doctor asked my father if we had ever taken the HIV test."

In response, she says, her father replied angrily that they had done all the tests that were needed. Later on, "I asked my father what the doctor meant by the 'big test', and that was when he told me it was the HIV test."

"I told my father if that's what it takes for me to get better, then so be it. My father agreed, and we did the test," she explains.

When the results showed she was HIV-positive, "my world shuttered on me. My dad, too, was tested, but he was HIV-negative. However, my mother tested HIV-positive."

She reveals, however, that her condition improved when she began taking ARVs (antiretrovirals), but the battle was still far from over.

"My mother and I continued to be stigmatized -- even by close relatives and family members," Salma explains.

She recalls one incident during which a relative paid them a visit, she (Salma) prepared a mango for her, slicing it just the way the visitor liked it. "But, the reaction I got from our relative left me in pain, which I'll never forget.

"When I took the sliced mango to her, she asked, 'Are you sure you didn't cut yourself causing your blood to spread in the mango?' She left the mango I had prepared and took another. I went to my room and cried," Salma narrated her ordeal to The Citizen.

She says, later the relative called her to join them for dinner and when she (Salma) came to the table, she found her plate labelled with her name so no one would mistake it and use it -- fearing that she could contaminate them with the virus. "This just amplified my pain even more."

Her school life, she says, was dotted with miss-outs because of felling ill from time to time.

She attributes her failure to continue with post-primary education to her poor attendance in school. She completed Standard Seven in 2019.

Salma is a teen advocate with the USAID Boresha Afya project, administered by the Elizabeth Glazer Pediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF) in partnership with Engender Health and the Tanzania Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children.

She says that although she is now physically healthy, thanks to her adherence to ARVs, "ongoing stigma takes a toll on me and other young women living with HIV," she shares. For children who have been diagnosed with HIV/Aids the stigma, discrimination and abuse that may happen is often silent but deep, experts say.

Fransisko Bigirwamungu, Programme officer for Adolescent and Youth Services at EGPAF says stigma continues to be a very big obstacle for adolescents affected with HIV and AIDS.

He explains that from the 60 adolescents trained in Singida, Manyara and Arusha on advocacy, around 85 percent had reported "to have been stigmatized in their lifetime either verbally or socially by their families, friends and relatives."

According to the UNAIDS 2020 report, Aids remains the leading cause of death among women of reproductive age in sub-Saharan Africa.

Stigma and discrimination continue to impede the realization of human rights--including access to essential information and services to prevent and treat HIV.

Reports show that young people aged 10 to 24 and adolescents aged 10 to 19, especially young women, continue to be unduly affected by HIV.

In 2016, 2.1 million people aged between 10 and 19 were living with HIV and 260,000 became newly infected with the virus. The number of adolescents living with HIV has risen by 30 percent between 2005 and 2016.

Most young people living with HIV are in low- and middle-income countries, with 84 percent in sub-Saharan Africa.

Reports show that "half of the 15 to 19-year-olds who live with HIV worldwide live in just six countries: Tanzania, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, India, and Mozambique."

Unfortunately, as with many vulnerable teens, lack of money can be a barrier. Salma is one out of 6,726 adolescents aged 10-19 served by the USAID Boresha Afya project, which seeks to increase access to quality, comprehensive, and integrated health services among women, families, and youth in Tanzania.

The project currently operates in six regions of Dodoma, Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Manyara, Tabora, and Singida.

To address this, Bigirwamungu reveals that USAID Boresha Afya North and Central Zone is conducting continuous awareness to empower adolescents in their Ariel youth Clubs.

"We also provide disclosure conduction for newly diagnosed clients, community awareness through our sister project USAID Tulonge Afya and also we conduct coping skills for them to live a healthier life," he says.

Sometimes, Salma says, she feels neglected and alone as it is only the Ariel Teen Club members who understand her. "But to meet with them I need money to go to the health facility. I don't know how I will meet my fellow teens and continue to go to the facility to collect my ARVs, but am hopeful God will make a way," she says.

Like countless young people around the world, Salma is stepping out of her "dark cave" to advocate on behalf of her generation.

"The teen advocacy training has come for me at the right time," says Salma. She reveals to have learned how to use her experience to influence decision makers to end HIV stigma in Tanzania.

"I'm also learning how to work with influencers to create more space to achieve zero discrimination among people living with HIV," notes the teen HIV advocate.