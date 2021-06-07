Mauritius: On the Passing of Sir Anerood Jugnauth

6 June 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

We offer our sincere condolences to the people and Government of Mauritius on the passing of former Prime Minster and President Sir Anerood Jugnauth.

Sir Anerood Jugnauth had a long history of service to his country. Throughout his nearly 60 years at the forefront of Mauritian politics, he advocated for the ideals of democracy and a free market economy. Together, we share his vision of a bright future for Mauritius through economic opportunity and sustainable development.

We mourn with the Jugnauth family and with the Mauritian government and people. We stand with all Mauritians as they honor the memory of Sir Anerood Jugnauth.

