Namibia: Shalulile 'Deserves' PSL Prizes

Mamelodi Sundowns frontman Peter Shalulile merits the top prizes, his coach Manqoba Mngqithi said ahead of last night's South African Premier Soccer League awards ceremony.

He came agonisingly close to ending the campaign as league's top scorer following his brace against Cape Town City on Saturday. Despite scoring twice, Shalulile also hit the post and dragged another shot wide, chances which would have seen him overtake 16-goal striker and Golden Boot winner Bradley Grobler from SuperSport United.

The Brave Warriors captain has been involved in 30 goals - 22 goals and eight assists - for Sundowns this season, more than any other player managed in South Africa.

He was named the player of the month the last two times after he scored four goals and contributed three assists. Other than the PSL prizes, Sha Sha is also in the running for the 2020/21 KICK OFF footballer of the season, which compatriot Deon Hotto won last term in the colours of Wits.

"He is a true soldier, he has fought for us and he has made sure that he scores some critical goals for the team and we hope he can notch some bigger awards in the closing function of the PSL because I believe he has done exceptionally well for the team," Mngqithi said in an interview with Goal.com.

Mngqithi split the PSL coach of the month gong for the May awards, along with Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena.

Shalulile, teammate Themba Zwane and Thabiso Kutumela from Maritzburg United are the contenders for the Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season awards, which were set to be announced yesterday.

Hotto from Pirates, and Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango from Sundowns are the other non-South Africans in line for prizes.

Hotto's Orlando Pirates finished third in the PSL and qualified for the 2022 CAF Confederation Cup despite being held 0-0 at home by lowly TTM on the final day of league action.

Goalkeeper Maximilian Mbaeva's Golden Arrows had to settle for fourth place after being held goalless by Stellenbosch.

Mbaeva, who has played second fiddle all campaign, was on the bench for the season-ending encounter.

Defender Ananias Gebhart scored for Baroka FC against compatriot Virgil Vries' Moroka Swallows in their 1-1 draw. Joslin Kamatuka also started for Baroka.

The reliable Vries missed the final match but has been Swallows first choice keeper all season as he guided the club to sixth on their return to the topflight.

Title outsiders at the turn of the year Swallows drew record-20 times in the 2020-21 season.

Meanwhile, left-back Riaan !Hanamub will be contesting the play-offs after his Chippa United side finishing second-last in the PSL. Chippa drew 1-1 with SuperSport on Saturday.