Rwanda, South Africa on New Path to Normalising Ties

The Foreign Affairs Ministers of Rwanda and South Africa have stressed their countries' determination and commitment to normalise diplomatic ties following their meeting in Pretoria on Friday, June 4.

A joint statement released by South Africa's Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation indicates that Rwanda's Foreign Affairs Minister, Dr Vincent Biruta, and Dr. Naledi Pandor, South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, assessed the state of bilateral relations and ironed out challenges affecting the conduct of relations between the two countries since 2013.

"In open and frank discussions, both Ministers confirmed their determination and commitment to normalise diplomatic relations as expressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Paul Kagame, following bilateral meetings," reads part of the joint statement.

The Ministers agreed that full cooperation between the two countries in a number of areas and sectors will support increased socio-economic development.

New path

It was agreed that mutual actions and measures be taken to direct bilateral relations "along a new path" for the benefit of the governments and peoples of Rwanda and South Africa.

The Ministers agreed on a road map that will support the normalisation process, predicted on agreed timelines.

"Both countries must value and respect the international laws and regulations that govern relations between countries, including territorial integrity and national sovereignty."

The meeting also agreed on, among others, the establishment of a joint mechanism led by the two Ministers to guide and manage the normalisation process.

During a news conference last year, Dr Biruta said that relations between the two nations were in the process of resuming normalcy and visa issues would be addressed in due time.

Since 2014, Rwandans, especially students and business travelers, were unable to travel to South Africa due to its visa policy on Rwanda.

In March 2018, while in Kigali, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he was working with his Rwandan counterpart, President Paul Kagame, to significantly improve the bilateral ties between both countries. Ramaphosa then said that the issue of visa restrictions against Rwandans traveling to his country should be "considered solved."

At the time, during a Business Forum organised as part of the African Union Extra Ordinary Summit that was then set to adopt the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Ramaphosa said that it does not make sense for countries to push for a free trade area where people's movement is still being restricted.

Rwanda has an open visa policy to all African countries, including South Africa.