Namibia: Diekmann Makes History in Italy

MAIKE Diekmann made her presence felt amongst the world's top rowers when she finished sixth in the women's singles sculls final at the World Rowing Cup III in Sabaudia, Italy yesterday.

Competing against some of the world's top rowers, who will be in action at the Olympic Games, Diekmann made history by qualifying for the A final for the first time after finishing second in her semifinal on Saturday.

She got off to a quick start, taking second place behind France's Audrey Feutrie early on, but Diana Dymchenko of Ukraine soon took the lead, with Kathryn Wilkinson-Feller of Great Britain moving into second place.

By the 1 000m mark, Dymchenko held an eight metre lead over Wilkinson-Feller, with Diekmann third a further seven metres back.

The positions remained the same going down the home straight, but over the last 100m Diekmann put on the power to grab second place ahead of Wilkinson-Feller, while Lovisa Claesson of Sweden moved into third position.

Dymchenko won the race in seven minutes 42,90 seconds, while Diekmann came second in 7:43,75 and Claesson third in 7:44,08.

Pia Greiten of Germany, meanwhile, won the other semifinal in 7:28,78, followed by Sophie Souwer of the Netherlands (7:30,41) and Lola Anderson of Great Britain (7:32,78).

In the final yesterday, Diekmann finished sixth in a time of 7:42,92, which was 14,14 seconds behind the winner, Dymchenko, who won the race in 7:28,78.

Sophie Souwer of the Netherlands won the silver medal in 7:30,41, while Lola Anderson of Great Britain won the bronze medal in 7:32,78.

They were followed by Pia Greiten of Germany (7:32,91), Lovisa Claesson of Sweden (7:38,87) and Diekmann.

Diekmann's performance shows that her hard work during training is paying off and will give her confidence going into the Olympic Games.