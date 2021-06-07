Rwanda: Kwibuka T20 Tourney - Rwanda Sees Off Botswana in Opening Game

Hosts Rwanda started the Kwibuka Women's T20 International Tournament on a flying start after beating Botswana in the opening game at Gahanga Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Under perfect weather conditions, Captain Sarah Uwera won the pre-match toss and asked her compatriot Laura Mophakadi to bat first.

Uwera's decision turned out to be an informed one as her bowlers; Immaculee Muhawenimana, Belyse Murekatete, Henriette Ishimwe and Alice Ikuze bowled amazing spells to limit Botswana to a miserly 29 runs all out in 10.1 overs.

Botsogo Mpedi with the top individual score of 5 runs was Botswana's best. And hadn't it been for the 15 extras gifted to the Southern Africans, the total score could have been a handball score.

But credit must be given to Muhawenimana (3 wickets for 9 runs in 2.1 overs), Murekatete (2 wickets for 6 runs in 2 overs) and Ishimwe (1 wicket for 3 runs in 2 overs) for their incisive spells.

First-change bowler Ikuze, though, stood out with three wickets for five runs in her three overs and deservedly picked the Player of Match award from Rolande Pryce, the World Bank Group Country Manager for Rwanda.

The presentation, though, was after Rwanda captain Uwera (10 runs not out) and No.4 batter Diane Bimenyimana (4 runs not out) ensured no other wickets fell as Rwanda cruised to 31 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in just 5.2 overs.

The win was the first for Rwanda under new head coach Leonard Nhamburo who said, before the tournament, that he wants to help Rwanda land the Kwibuka T20 women's tourney for the first time since its inception in 2014.

Rwanda will be looking to maintain their winning start when they play Namibia on Monday, June 7.

Five teams namely Nigeria, Namibia, Botswana, three-time champions Kenya and hosts Rwanda, are battling to win this year's tournament.

Two-time winners Uganda pulled out of the weeklong event that marks a return of Associate Cricket for women in Africa after a two-year lull, because of Covid-19 positive cases in their bio-bubble in Kampala.