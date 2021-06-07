Cameroon/Nigeria: Injuries Hit Eagles Camp As Troost-Ekong, Collins Out of Cameroon Friendly

6 June 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

William Troost-Ekong and Jamilu Coliins have been ruled out Tuesday's friendly against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

The duo picked up injuries against same opponent on Friday and will play no part in the next game at the Stadion Weiner Neustadt.

Troost-Ekong was replaced by Valentine Ozorwanfor late in the game after picking up an injury, while Collins stayed on for the entire duration of the game.

"It's a difficult situation to have a defence (for the second game)," admitted the Eagles coach.

"We may now have to change the system and play with three defenders."

Only four defenders; Chidozie Awaziem, Shehu Abdullahi, Anthony Izuchukwu and Ozorwanfor are available for the game.

The Indomitable Lions defeated the Super Eagles 1-0 in the first friendly on Friday night.

