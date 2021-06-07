Uganda: Comedian Kansiime Mourns Mum's Death

6 June 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Ugandan comedian Anne Kansiime is in mourning following the loss of her mother.

Sharing the sad news, Kansiime said that her mother died on Sunday morning.

She did not divulge details on the cause of the death.

"God's ways are indeed not our ways! My mother has gone to be with the Lord this morning," she posted on Instagram accompanied by a picture of her and her late mother.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPw45KVlQd4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Kansiime was born in Mparo in the present-day Rukiga District in the Western Region of Uganda.

Her father is a retired banker, and her departed mother has been a housewife.

Several celebrities and fans sent condolence messages to the 35-year-old comedian who is among the most popular in the industry in Kenya.

Blessednjugush wrote, "Poleni sana !!!! May Gods Grace, peace and understanding be upon you and yours!!

Aamitolagum posted, "Ohh noo, sending love and strength ❤️ to you and your family."

Dorahmwima said, "He's ways are not our ways indeed... May her beautiful soul rest in peace ❤️."

Abelmutua wrote, "Deepest condolences Darling. May Mum rest with her fellow angels."

Phil_director added, "Oh no... may she R.I.P and I pray for strength for you and your family 🙏🏾."

Rosa_ree said, "Oh noo😢 so sorry for your losss love. Take heart. May her soul find eternal peace

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Nigeria's Twitter Ban Could Hurt the Economy and Democracy
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.