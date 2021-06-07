Uganda: Comedian Kansiime Mourns Mum's Death

Ugandan comedian Anne Kansiime is in mourning following the loss of her mother.

Sharing the sad news, Kansiime said that her mother died on Sunday morning.

She did not divulge details on the cause of the death.

"God's ways are indeed not our ways! My mother has gone to be with the Lord this morning," she posted on Instagram accompanied by a picture of her and her late mother.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPw45KVlQd4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Kansiime was born in Mparo in the present-day Rukiga District in the Western Region of Uganda.

Her father is a retired banker, and her departed mother has been a housewife.

Several celebrities and fans sent condolence messages to the 35-year-old comedian who is among the most popular in the industry in Kenya.

Blessednjugush wrote, "Poleni sana !!!! May Gods Grace, peace and understanding be upon you and yours!!

Aamitolagum posted, "Ohh noo, sending love and strength ❤️ to you and your family."

Dorahmwima said, "He's ways are not our ways indeed... May her beautiful soul rest in peace ❤️."

Abelmutua wrote, "Deepest condolences Darling. May Mum rest with her fellow angels."

Phil_director added, "Oh no... may she R.I.P and I pray for strength for you and your family 🙏🏾."

Rosa_ree said, "Oh noo😢 so sorry for your losss love. Take heart. May her soul find eternal peace