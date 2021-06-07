Malawi: Chitipa Utd Amasses 2 Points in Mzuzu

A TNM Super League tour to Mzuzu by Savenda Chitipa United has seen them collecting 2 points from 2 games out of a possible six and are still stuck on position 13.

On Saturday, the visitors played out a barren draw against Moyale Barracks at Mzuzu Stadium before a one-all draw against Mzuzu Warriors on Sunday at the same venue.

The Sunday game, just as on Saturday, was a balanced affair for the first 15 minutes until the 20th minute when Warriors' Suzgo Mwakasinga desperately cleared a dangerous header from Hardy N'gandu off the goal line.

A penalty for Mzuzu Warriors taken by Shenton Banda was saved by goalkeeper George Chipowoka after 35 minutes.

A minute before half time, Referee Mike Misinjo also awarded the visitors a penalty when defender Suzgo Mwakasinga handled the ball in the 18-yard area. Dread rocked Emmanuel Muyira's penalty kick was also saved by Warriors' goal tender Pilirani Mapira and the two sides went for recess at 0-0.

The Warriors won yet another penalty five minutes from recess when Blessings Chimbaza handled the ball. Suzgo Mwakasinga converted the penalty kick to give the home side a lead after 51 minutes.

The Warriors piled more and more pressure in the second half but the visitors were able to absorb it until they equalised through Alex Benson in the 79th minute. 1-1 it ended.

Uchizi Vunga for Mzuzu Warriors was named man of the match.

Speaking after the match, Chitipa United coach, Christopher Nyambose, said it was a tough game playing against a side which is trying to avoid relegation.

"I knew it was going to be tough. The two points we have collected here are vital. They will push us somewhere. It may not be seen now. It wasn't easy to get these two points," said Nyambose.

Coach for Mzuzu Warriors, Gilbert Chirwa, said a draw was disappointing.

"We controlled the game but a misunderstanding between our goalkeeper and a defender costed us an equaliser. We will keep on fighting to escape the relegation zone," explained Chirwa.

Chitipa United is still on position 13 with 18 points from 19 games while Mzuzu Warriors are stuck on position 15 with 15 points, also from 19 games.