Malawi: MDF Loses Yet Another Hero Abroad

The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has lost another of its soldiers who was carrying out his duties outside the country.

Corporal Maxwell Nyirenda, who was in a peace keeping mission squad in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was sent to International Hospital Kampala (IHK) in Kampala, Uganda where he died on Saturday after a short illness.

Acting Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Malawi Defence Force, Major Emmanuel Kelvin Mlelemba, confirmed the death of Corporal Nyirenda.

Nyirenda who was from the Parachute Battalion in Salima hailed from Chisoya Village, Traditional Authority Chikulamayembe in Rumphi District and is survived by a wife and five children.

"The MDF mourns the death of Corporal Maxwell Nyirenda. He was a fine young man who was courageous, hard-working and disciplined," explained Mlelemba.

Nyirenda's death is coming four weeks after the MDF also lost 28-year-old Lance Corporal Chitenji Kamanga, a female soldier who was killed on Monday, 10th May, 2021 while serving in the Democratic Republic of Congo under the United Nations Organization Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's (MONUSCO) Force Intervention Brigade (FIB).