Zimbabwe: Bako Continues With His Good Form

YOUNG Zimbabwean motocross rider Emmanuel Bako continued with his fine form in the South African circuit with another victory in a regional competition on Saturday.

The 14-year-old was competing in the third round of the 2021 Northern Regions Motocross Championship series at Legends track in Pretoria where he raced in the 85cc Pro Mini Class.

He came first in Moto One before settling for second place in Moto Two to collect 47 points.

He was crowned the overall winner of the 85cc Pro Mini Class ahead of two young South African riders, Jordan van Wyk and Ryan Adler, who came second and third.

The 85cc Pro Mini Class had a field of 13 riders.

Bako claimed the first step, on the podium, despite racing under freezing conditions, at Legends track.

The weather was so bad on Saturday morning, with some snow falling on the track, but this did not deter Bako, who was the fastest rider in Moto One, in which he took the lead from the start gates.

He never looked back as he came home in the first place.

Moto Two saw some bar-to-bar battle between Bako and van Wyk as they tried to outwit each other and it was the latter, who went in front, in the last laps as he wanted to make as big a personal impact as possible.

But, it was not to be as Bako stayed close to him as the Zimbabwean rider came home in second place.

"Awesome racing from Emmanuel today," his father and manager, Brighton, told The Herald.

"The weather was so bad (it was about 3 degrees Celsius in the morning) but Emmanuel did extremely well, coming first overall for the day.

"Great race track at Legends. It was well prepared and the competition was well organised.

"This made it easy for Emmanuel who went on to pick up another victory in this regional competition in South Africa, thanks to our sponsors Better Brands Jewellery and Fuchs Silkolene Zimbabwe.

"We also thank God for His protection and guidance. . .These children need our support and we thank God we are able to support them in sporting activities too."

Meanwhile, promising young Zimbabwean rider, Victor Nyamupfukudza, also made his presence felt during the Mkushi National Championship race meeting in Zambia on Saturday.

He finished fifth overall in the 65cc Class.

According to Nyamupfukudza's father and trainer, Simbarashe, the seven-year-old rider rode very well considering the bike (65) is still too big for him.

"The guys here in Zambia are really good. They are fast riders but I'm very happy with Victor's overall performance.

"He managed to hold his own in the 65cc Class which had a field of 10 riders," Simbarashe said.

Four other Zimbabwean riders - Daiyaan "D" Manuel (125cc Class/MX2 Class), Lofty Versveld (Masters Class), Phillip Dos Santos (MX1 Class) and Riley Rocher (65cc Class/85cc Class) - also took part in the same competition in Mkushi but their results were not immediately available.