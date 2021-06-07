Zimbabwe: RDC Chief Contests Dismissal

7 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Bindura Bureau

Bindura Rural District Council (RDC) chief executive officer Dr Savie Munoiarwa, recently fired over fraud and criminal abuse of office allegations, is now contesting the dismissal at the Labour Court.

She was found guilty of breach of contract by disciplinary tribunal but she claims her dismissal was unfair.

However her criminal abuse of office case is pending at Bindura Magistrates Court and she is on $10 000 bail.

Allegations are that between July 2020 and July 17 this year, Munoiarwa (56) performed council duties using her personal vehicle, a Toyota D4D.

The prosecutor Mr Clement Kuwanda told the court that the mileage was to be paid using $0,80 per kilometre rate as approved by council resolution of November 15, 2018.

The court heard that the mileage rate was reviewed to US$$0,43 on August 06, 2020 and that Munoiarwa misrepresented to council that her vehicle was due to be paid allowances from September 2017 to July 2020 at the rate of US$0.43.

She successfully claimed the allowance and was paid $69 443. 22 on October 05, 2020 instead of $1 605, 60, it is alleged. Council was prejudiced of $67 837, 62.

The court heard that on August 22, 2011 Munoiarwa was appointed as the local authorities CEO and her contract allowed payment of half school fees for two children under 18 years of age.

On November 9, 2020 Munoiarwa allegedly claimed $15 000 school fees for her grandchild and misrepresented that the payment was approved by council. Munoiarwa is accused of failing to follow tender procedures in the procurement of a generator for personal use using devolution funds.

Meanwhile, Mvurwi Town Secretary Sheri Nyakudya, Housing and Community Services Officer Letwin Watambwa and Housing Clerk Simbarashe Kambare were denied bail on allegations of duping desperate home seekers, in a land scam which prejudiced the local authority of at least $18 million.

They are facing fraud charges and were remanded to March 29.

The trio was arrested after an internal audit of December last year revealed the offence.

Read the original article on The Herald.

