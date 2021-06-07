Rwandan Athletes Start Residential Camp Ahead of 2021 Peace Marathon

Twelve Rwandan athletes have started residential camp for intensive preparations ahead of this year's Kigali International Peace Marathon scheduled for June 20.

Jean-Pierre Ndacyayisenga, the Technical Director of Rwanda Athletics Federation (RAF), told Times Sports that all the athletes have already reported to camp and will start training at Amahoro Stadium from Sunday, June 6, on daily basis.

Participants will be competing for medals in three categories including full marathon (42km), half marathon (21km) and a 7 km run-for-fun, which is open to members of the public who registered.

Kigali International Peace Marathon is one of Rwanda's most popular sporting events held annually.

Over 8000 participants from around the world are expected to participate in the multi-category race.

The selected team comprises twelve athletes, including seven men and five female athletes.

Full team:

Half Marathon:

Men: Felician Muhitira, John Hakizimana, Emmanuel Mutabazi, Yves Nimubona, and Robert Kajuga.

Women: Marthe Yankurije, Adeline Musabyeyezu and Diane Nyirabizeyimana.

Full Marathon:

Men: Jean-Baptiste Simukeka and Thomas Rutayisire.

Women: Claudette Mukasakindi and Clementine Mukandanga.