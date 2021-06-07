Rwandan Athletes Start Residential Camp Ahead of 2021 Peace Marathon

5 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Twelve Rwandan athletes have started residential camp for intensive preparations ahead of this year's Kigali International Peace Marathon scheduled for June 20.

Jean-Pierre Ndacyayisenga, the Technical Director of Rwanda Athletics Federation (RAF), told Times Sports that all the athletes have already reported to camp and will start training at Amahoro Stadium from Sunday, June 6, on daily basis.

Participants will be competing for medals in three categories including full marathon (42km), half marathon (21km) and a 7 km run-for-fun, which is open to members of the public who registered.

Kigali International Peace Marathon is one of Rwanda's most popular sporting events held annually.

Over 8000 participants from around the world are expected to participate in the multi-category race.

The selected team comprises twelve athletes, including seven men and five female athletes.

Full team:

Half Marathon:

Men: Felician Muhitira, John Hakizimana, Emmanuel Mutabazi, Yves Nimubona, and Robert Kajuga.

Women: Marthe Yankurije, Adeline Musabyeyezu and Diane Nyirabizeyimana.

Full Marathon:

Men: Jean-Baptiste Simukeka and Thomas Rutayisire.

Women: Claudette Mukasakindi and Clementine Mukandanga.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Nigeria's Twitter Ban Could Hurt the Economy and Democracy
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.