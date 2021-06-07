Ethiopia: Esportsone Now Available On the Canal+ Bouquet in Ethiopia

7 June 2021
NexTVAfrica (Paris)
By Yuveshen Darmalingum

The new esports channel eSportsONE is available on the Canal+ Ethiopia bouquet from now on as part of a distribution cooperation between Sport1 GmbH and Canal+ Group. eSportsONE, channel 81, is now accessible through the Desta package.

Since its introduction in November 3, 2020, the channel, which focuses mainly on distribution in the European region, has already gone on-air in Belgium, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and, since February of this year, also in Norway and Sweden.

After the successful launch of eSPORTS1 in the German-speaking region, Sport1 GmbH implemented a pan-European channel project for the first time with the start of eSportsONE in November 2020. The 24/7 program of eSportsONE comprises over 1,000 live hours per year of top-class international esports events as well as exclusive, self-produced analysis formats. Central content partners of Sport1 GmbH are ESL, NBA 2K League, Psyonix and Activision Blizzard with the esports titles Dota 2, Starcraft 2, Warcraft 3, NBA 2K, Rocket League, Overwatch, Hearthstone and World of Warcraft.

eSportsONE, in addition to the new distribution channel via Canal+ in Ethiopia, is currently available in Belgium, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Slovakia via M7's pay-tv platforms - TV Vlaanderen, CanalDigitaal and Skylink - and in Norway and Sweden via Telenor.

Read the original article on NexTVAfrica.

Copyright © 2021 NexTVAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

