Rwanda: First Lady Urges Green Hills Academy Graduates to Be Solution-Oriented

First Lady Jeannette Kagame has urged Green Hills Academy's 2021 high school graduates to be innovative and bold as they embark on the next level of their academic journey.

She made the remarks on Saturday while presiding over an event organized by the school for the graduation of 64 students who had finished their high school studies.

Speaking to the graduates, she noted that they have already gone through a lot due to the inconveniences caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here, she encouraged them to have belief that there will always be solutions, no matter what challenges they will face on their journey.

"Class of 2021, so much was already asked of you during this very challenging year. But if you allow me, I have one more request: As you embark on this new journey, remember that for any obstacle you find on the way, there are always solutions," she said.

"Be innovative in your outlook, "think out of the box", source and resource yourself in seeking guidance from your professors... my deepest wish is that when the time comes, you each will make your respective home country the best it can ever be for all," she added.

She hailed the teachers for their dedication in their work, thanking them for standing, keeping the smile, and giving their all, despite the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This is a true reflection of the selfless commitment that comes through the honourable calling of being a dedicated teacher. I encourage and urge you to keep this spirit strong," she said.

She also paid tribute to the parents, saying they are "the rock and foundation from which these young men and women can grow to become the leaders that we envision - the leaders that this country has been preparing for."

On his part, Daniel Hollinger, the Head of the School also urged the graduates to have values of perseverance, kindness and value,

"You're embarking on an exciting adventure and we know you are extremely prepared to succeed in your new journey. Remember to persevere, be kind, share and love. We are exceedingly proud of you and we wish you the best," he said.

Anna Bagabe, the High School Principal thanked parents partnering with the school in educating the youngsters, even at a time when studies had to go online.

"Thank you parents for being patient with us, for co-teaching with us in these unprecedented times when we had to switch to online learning. The students wouldn't have done it without you," she said.

First Lady Jeannette Kagame, co-founding member of Green Hills Academy, with the Chairman of the school's Board, Mr Faustin Mbundu and the Head of School, Mr Daniel Hollinger.

First Lady Jeannette Kagame joined the Green Hills Academy Graduation Ceremony for the class of 2021.

Green Hills Academy Graduation Ceremony for the class of 2021, where 64 students graduated.