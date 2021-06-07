Tanzania: PSG Forward Icardi on Holiday in Tanzania

Argentina forward Mauro Icardi who plies his trade in France for Paris Saint Germain (PSG) is currently spending top dollar holidaying with his wife Wanda Nara at the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania.

Following the conclusion of the European league season where Icardi's French club failed to defend their Ligue 1 title, the 28-year-old has decided it was best to take a vacation in Africa.

He was accompanied by his 34-year-old wife Wanda.

Pictures seen by Nairobi News show the player and his better half relaxing next to a tour van with what appears to be a beer in his right hand.

His wife is also seen enjoying what appears to be a glass of wine.

A night at the Serengeti national park could cost a couple up to ($4000) Sh400,000.

From their socials, Wanda and Mauro who earn 168,000 sterling pounds (Sh25.4 million) a week, have been living the best of their lives touring the humongous park by both air and land.

Serengeti and Kenya's Maasai Maran national park are known for the Great Wildebeest Migration, which is an annual migration of giant herds of grazers across Northern Tanzania and Kenya where over two million wildebeest, zebras, and gazelles move through the Serengeti and Masai Mara ecosystems in search of green pasture, in a regular pattern.

It is regarded as one of the greatest wonders of the natural world.

Mauro married Wanda in 2014 after having started an affair with her behind his one-time best friend Maxi Lopez.

Mauro and Lopez were close friends when they played together at Sampdoria but he has been accused of having an affair with the lady behind his back leading to a divorce which he took full advantage of.

The betrayal turned Mauro and Lopez into foes and he would later move to Inter Milan. Whenever the two teams met, it was dubbed the 'Wanda derby' as the two former allies never shook hands.

Icardi is the latest in a string of footballers who opt to sample Africa while on holiday.