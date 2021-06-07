Zimbabwe: Bosso Put in-House Chaos Behind Them

Highlanders players put aside their in-house problems, which saw them embarking on a three-day strike over a pay rise, to register their second win in the Chibuku Super Cup, at Barbourfields yesterday.

Captain Ariel Sibanda converted from the penalty spot, in the 85th minute, to ensure Bosso remain on course to defending the tournament they won two years ago.

Striker Washington Navaya, who scored Highlanders' first goal of the tournament when they beat Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 last month, was brought down in the penalty box, by defender, Douglas Sibanda, in the 81st minute.

The opponents' protests forced a four-minute stoppage.

When the spot kick was eventually taken, Sibanda held his nerve to score.

It was a sweet victory for the Bosso players, considering that they didn't train on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, holding out for an upward salary review.

Bosso controlled the game and put City on the backfoot, for the better part of the game, and could have won by a wider margin had their strikers been sharper in front of goal.

"Derbies are always difficult, we tried our best, we said to ourselves let us put our problems aside and focus on the game," said Sibanda.

"We know the Chibuku Super Cup has lots of money, which we need, and so we had to focus.

"I took responsibility and converted the penalty, and I'm happy for our fans and the players. From now on, we'll take it game by game and see how it goes."

Highlanders could have drawn first blood, in the fifth minute, but Ray Lunga's cheeky chip was brilliantly saved by City 'keeper, Bhekimpilo Ncube.

Navaya then fluffed a brilliant scoring chance, in the 20th minute, by shooting straight into Ncube's hands after being set up by Lunga.

In the 28th minute, City's Crispen Machisi weaved his way past a cluster of Bosso players, before providing a fine cross which, however, eluded every player and went into touch, for a goal kick.

Philani Ncube, the City coach, was happy with his team's performance, despite the loss.

"I'm happy with the project, we're in the right direction. We conceded a goal in the 85th minute today and, in the first game, we conceded a goal in the 40th minute and the last match it was in the 18th minute.

"We congratulate Highlanders, whether penalty or not, we need to respect the referee's decision," said Ncube.

Bosso coach, Mandla Mpofu, said his team showed great character.

"It was a game where we came here with a lot of problems, a game where, as a coach, we came without tactical work, a game which we didn't prepare for as much as I wanted.

"We didn't train on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and had a light training session yesterday (Saturday).

"What the boys said to me, after Saturday's training, was we're done with our problems, we want to focus on our problems after the game. They said we want to fight for you coach, we want to fight for the team and they did exactly that.

"We played in phases, we did well in the first 15 minutes and took control but, again, we got tired thereafter. In the second half, we were strong and Navaya could have gotten one or two, before the penalty.

"We're giving ourselves high chances of progressing. We need to focus on the next game."

Teams

Highlanders: A. Sibanda, C. Siamalonga, P. Mphelele, C. Ncube, M. Ndlovu, N. Masuku, R. Lunga, A. Silla, W. Navaya, M. Dlamini (B. Sibanda 60th min), D. Mhindirira

Bulawayo City: B. Ncube, L. Ncube, W. Munhrwei, V. Moyo, D. Sibanda, D. Mukandi, M.Ncube, C. Machisi (A. Ndlovu 88th min), E. Nkhulungo, W. Mutasa (D. Dlodlo 42nd min, J. Chinyerere

Highlanders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

Bulawayo City . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0