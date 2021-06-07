Zimbabwe: No Clean Sheet, Spoils Shared

After about 300 minutes without conceding a goal, Dynamos' run of clean sheets, in the Chibuku Super Cup, finally came to an end yesterday.

And, it needed their biggest city rivals, CAPS United, to breach their defensive lines in this top-of-the-table showdown, at the National Sports Stadium.

DeMbare's defence appears to be their strongest unit this season.

And, they had shut down opponents, in the opening three games, to take control of Group One.

However, it took a Dynamos player to end that run after Emmanuel Jalai turned the ball into his own goal, in a desperate attempt, to clear his lines in the 42nd minute.

CAPS United's dangerman, Ishmael Wadi, had provided the dangerous ball into the box.

However, Makepekepe's lead did not last long as midfielder, Barnabas Mushunje, found the equaliser, on the stroke of half-time, to bring a lively end to the first 45 minutes, following a slow start to the match.

The Green Machine had another fine chance to score their second but Wadi somehow failed to get his header down, from an excellent position, after meeting substitute Ian Nyoni's inviting cross.

"Of course, we went down from what I thought was a lapse of concentration, in our defence," said Dynamos coach, Tonderai Ndiraya.

"When you have good, and experienced players like Ishmael Wadi and company, and you give them time and space, they will punish you.

"I thought we had done so well to contain them but a lapse of concentration gave them that opportunity to surge ahead.

"But, then, I was happy with the response. We kept our cool, came back quickly through that free kick. That really settled some nerves for us."

DeMbare still managed to maintain top spot with eight points, in the bag, after four outings.

Competition in the group is getting exciting after Harare City and ZPC Kariba got their first wins in the group to close in on the giants.

CAPS United are second on six points.

Third-placed Harare City also have six points while ZPC Kariba are on five.

Ndiraya turned to veteran forward, Newman Sianchali, ahead of rookie Tanaka Chidhobha as he looked to give DeMbare the experience they needed, going into such a tense match.

Sianchali quiet for most of the time but his beautiful 71st minute long range had to draw an excellent save from 'keeper, Tonderai Mateyaunga.

"I felt we dominated the first half, for long periods, but we had nothing to show for it," said Ndiraya.

"We didn't do really enough to threaten the CAPS United goal. Of course, we got some couple of crosses in, and a few opportunities, but we didn't get the final pass to get the decisive goal."

The Glamour Boys appear to have settled for impressive newboy Frank Makarati and captain Partson Jaure in the heart of their defence.

Ndiraya was forced to make a substitution after the skipper slipped and injured himself on the way back from the changing room at half time.

"The substitution disturbed us a little but I am happy Sylvester Appiah came in, stabilised things at the back, as he continued from where the captain had left.

"It's quite difficult to make changes in defence, particularly at the heart of defence, but Sylvester came in and stabilised things.

"That really shows we have got some bit of depth in defence and it helped us get what I think is well deserved point," said Ndiraya.

There was a huge shout from the DeMbare camp in 27th minute when Frank Makarati's header was stopped on the line by Mateyaunga.

The Glamour Boys felt the ball had crossed the line.

CAPS United took the lead when Wadi made a fine run down the flank and managed to turn the ball back for Joseph Thulani.

With the goalkeeper Taimon Mvula, out of the picture, Jalai was forced to make the costly blunder at the near post.

Their lead did not last long as midfielder Mushunje, with a deflected effort, found the equaliser on the stroke of half-time.

CAPS United coach Darlington Dodo, who retained the team that beat Herentals in their previous game, felt a draw was probably the fairest result.

"It was a good game, played with good tempo. We adapted well. We had good moments defensively and we were good, in certain momentum going forward especially, on counter-breaks," said Dodo.

"That's when we had chances, which we could have converted, in the first half.

"But, I am happy with the movement and the structure that we had planned for this game, without the ball.

"I am also happy with the character, and the spirit, demonstrated by the boys.

"It's always a big battle when Dynamos and CAPS United play. If Wadi could have had probably converted that header, it could have been a different story.

"So, we take the point home, and plan for the next game."

Teams:

CAPS United: T. Mateyaunga, C. Mavhurume, M. Nyenye, T. Tafa, B. Mpofu, E. Karembo, B. Sarupinda (A.Tavarwisa, 86th min), R. Chitiyo (R. Hachiro, 86th min), I. Wadi (T. Tumba, 86th min), T. Balakasi, J. Thulani (I. Nyoni, 70th min)

Dynamos: T. Mvula, E. Jalai, P. Jaure (S. Appiah, T 47th min), G. Murwira , F. Makarati, T. Mavhunga, S. Nyahwa, N. Sianchali (D. Temwanjira, 89th min), J. Mutudza, B. Mushunje (K. Nadolo, 89th min), B. Antonio