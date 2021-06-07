Kenya: Mombasa Set to Plant One Million Trees

Mombasa is set to plant one million trees as it seeks to promote a clean and green environment for the residents.

The program will be implemented through the Green Mombasa Initiative through the County department of environment, waste management, and energy.

The initiative was launched over the weekend at Marimani Mixed Secondary School in Kisauni sub-county, where 2,000 Casuarina trees were planted.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho said that an assortment of trees will be planted across the County to increase the green cover that would help in adapting to change in the climate.

He said climate change has had a detrimental effect on the county with years characterized by droughts, floods, and global warming and that there has been an urgent need to address the challenges.

"Assorted fruits and indigenous trees would be planted that would increase, in the future, the forest cover of the country and live up to the vision of the County with years," Governor Joho said.

The Governor has continued to invest in the sustainable environment, efficient solid waste management and clean renewable energy by developing a strategic partnership to ensure sustainable clean and green environment for the residents.

He added, "The transformation of the Kibarani dumping site has been encouraging and inspiring since it has moved to give to revive the tourism sector."

This is after the County and other stakeholders collaborated to give the dumpsite a facelift.

"Mombasa County was losing its attractive tourist appeal because of the Kibarani dumpsite that gave out a foul smell. Collection of garbage has increased from 20 percent to 52 percent," he said.

Speaking during the World Environment Day celebrations at Mkongani-Kidundu in Kilifi, Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata said that Mombasa County has no trees while Kilifi, Tana River, and Taita -Taveta counties were recording poor tree cover.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Environment Kenya Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Elungata said Lamu County is the only one leading with high numbers of trees and that is the mangroves.

"We ask all the residents in Kilifi, Mombasa, Tana River, Kwale, and Taita-Taveta to prioritize planting of trees," he said.

The Regional Commissioner said conserving the environment is the only way that will put to an end wildlife-human conflict due to drought.

At the same time, it will reduce conflicts between farmers and herders.

He said currently, both foreign and local herders have flocked Tana Delta in Tana River County in search of pasture.

"Herders from Kilifi County and other places are flocking Tana River County because it is the only place with vegetation, the livestock are even grazing in maize farms," said the Regional Commissioner.

Mr Elung'ata asked the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) officers to arrest all charcoal and firewood producers.

"Charcoal producers should be arrested for destroying our environment. While we are committed to planting many trees, they are cutting the same trees for money," he added.

He asked the community and especially men and the youth to come out and embrace growing of trees.

"Currently women are at the forefront when it comes to matters of the environment while our men still feel that it is hectic to keep on bending their backs. The chiefs should move in the village and encourage men and the youth to start growing trees," he said.