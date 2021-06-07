Kenya: Ex-Kenyan Hockey Player's Body Detained in Hospital Over Bills

The body of ex-international hockey player Julius Odera, who passed on last Monday, is being held at the Reale Eldoret Hospital due to non-payment of medical bill.

Odera, whose story was highlighted by Nation Sport on January 21 and May 2 respectively after undergoing tumor surgery on January 15, developed breathing problems on Sunday and was taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) before he died.

Odera's brother in-law, Alex Musungu said the family owes the hospital Sh3,267,121 as per June 3. The hospital's daily charge is Sh3,500.

Odera, who has been recuperating at the facility since the successful surgery on January 15, had been detained at the facilty after the family then failed to raise Sh4,240,176.

The family through the help of hockey fraternity, friends and well wishers had raised and paid Sh1,095,000, but it was not enough to release the deceased.

Musungu said the hospital management has scheduled a meeting with the family on Monday to discuss the way forward.

"We just hope we will reach a common ground. Earlier on the hospital had indicated that we had to clear the bill for us to access the body to conduct final rites, but now that they have given us an opportunity for a talk so there is a silver lining, but let's see what will come out of the meeting," said Musungu, who called on well-wishers to help them.

"The Mpesa paybill number is 303030 under account number 2043582472 and I urge people of good will to continue supporting us to clear the bill. The public has been channelling their support through the account and we remain grateful," noted Musungu.

Prior to his death, Odera was paralysed on one side of the body and had lost his vision. He underwent his first surgery in 2009 before the second one was conducted early this year.

Odera, who hailed from Nyahera in Kisumu County, has left behind three children (Weber Otieno, Nyerere Oduor and Joshua Odhiambo) and wife, Mophine.