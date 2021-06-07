Kenya: Uda Raids Raila Odinga Coast Turf, Warns of Tough 2022 Battle

Deputy President William Ruto-linked United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has embarked on a massive campaign to popularise the party in Coast region.

This comes as local leaders linked to Dr Ruto warned Mr Raila Odinga's Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party to brace themselves for a bruising battle.

Mr Odinga's party has controlled the region's politics for the last three general elections, but its popularity appears to be waning, with ODM losing the Msambweni parliamentary seat in last year's by-election.

On Friday, 28 members of the Kilifi County assembly vowed to defect to UDA after holding meeting with Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa. ODM has 27 members in the assembly.

The MCAs, led by deputy Speaker Stanley Kenga met Ms Jumwa at her Kakuyuni Ward home. Ms Jumwa confirmed that the MCAs had not only endorsed her gubernatorial candidature but also expressed a desire to defect to UDA.

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali told the Nation that several ODM ward reps in Mombasa had also pledged to support the deputy President and his agenda for the Coast region.

"They are just biding their time. We have a good number of elected MCAs who are talking to us. In 2022, just like we did in Msambweni, we will pull a fast one on ODM and its key point men -- including Governor Hassan Joho," Mr Ali, a key Ruto ally, said.

Two weeks ago, Dr Ruto hosted a regional economic forum for Coast attended by local politicians and professionals with promises to form an inclusive government that can sustain itself without much borrowing.

"I have experience in running the government; that is why, as we prepare to form the next government, we are changing the conversation to discussing what will add value to ordinary citizens," Dr Ruto said.

In Malindi, Jilore MCA Daniel Chiriba alias Bonyeza told the Nation that the agenda of Ms Jumwa's meeting was to urge leaders to support her 2022 gubernatorial ambitions, while also laying ground for UDA's entry.

During the meeting, the MCAs pledged their support for Ms Jumwa but "without conditions" from her.

"We promise to support your candidature for governor in 2022 but we do not want to receive any orders from you," said Sokoni Ward MCA Gilbert Peru.

However, Ms Jumwa told the MCAs who needed her support to have them re-elected that she would assess the situation on the ground to establish what voters have to say about them.

Mr Kingi, who is Kilifi County's ODM chairperson, is serving his last term and has been calling for the formation of the Coast-based party ahead of the 2022 polls, but this seems to have fallen through.

Ms Jumwa, an ODM rebel allied to DP Ruto, is one of the gubernatorial candidates eyeing to succeed Mr Kingi.

She will be battling it out with deputy Governor Gideon Saburi, Devolution Chief Administrative Secretary Gideon Mung'aro, assembly Speaker Baha Nguma, and Kenya's Ambassador to Tanzania Dan Kazungu.