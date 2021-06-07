Zimbabwe: Sibanda Punishes Former Paymasters

Yadah... ... ... ... (0)0

ZPC Kariba

ZPC Kariba forward, Johannes Sibanda, punished his former club when he scored the priceless goal in a Chibuku Super Cup Group A clash at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

The victory was the first for the Mashonaland West side.

Until now, they had managed two draws, against Harare City (1-1) and Herentals (0-0), and one defeat against Dynamos (1-0).

Sibanda, who was at Yadah during the 2019 season, fired home a fierce shot, from distance, four minutes after the break, to give his side their first win.

The goal crashed against the crossbar, bounced over the line before Yadah goalkeeper, Panashe Nyabunga, tried to collect it.

However, the match officials were on hand to see that a goal had been scored.

ZPC Kariba held on to their lead to squeeze the victory against a Yadah side, who had dominated the first half, and should have led at the break.

A two-goal cushion for the Harare side, at the breather, could have been due reward for their superiority.

However, the Miracle Boys lacked the killer punch, with exciting left winger Issa Sadiki, initiating most of the moves.

There is a feeling Sadiki's brilliance probably deserves a bigger team right now.

"We fell to yet another defeat. It is a painful defeat. We created a lot of chances in the first half, which we failed to convert," said Yadah coach, Genesis Mangombe.

"A game is made of two halves, if you fail to convert the chances in the first half, you are bound to make one mistake, and you are punished, otherwise the boys played very well."

ZPC Kariba coach, Godfrey Tamirepi, welcomed the victory, which helped his men close the gap on the leading pack of Dynamos and CAPS United.

"In terms of performance we didn't actually come to the party," he said.

"Yadah had a very good first half, but we managed to survive, about three or four times, where they were attacking and we were in sixes and sevens, fortunately, they couldn't take away the chances, they created.

"Second half, we came to the party, it was a good game for both teams and, in terms of the result, I am quite pleased."

Tamirepi has lamented the taxing arrangement for his team in the Chibuku Super Cup.

The side have forced to shuttle between Harare and Kariba to fulfil their matches in Group One.

They have so far spent over 40 hours on the road, and covered a cumulative distance of 2 800kms, since the tournament began.

They still have to endure more travelling hours as the Chibuku Super Cup enters the second half of the round robin.

Teams

Yadah: P. Nyabunga, B. Chayambuka, G. Mukambi, L. Mucheto, B. Kadamanje, T. Mutyambizi, N. Mhlanga, G. Mangani, I. Sadiki, P. Kafelapanjila (G. Mangani 51st min) O. Tafira.

ZPC Kariba: T. Chilenga, S. Nyabinde, M. Mekiwa, C. Mujuru, B. Mutukure, B. Juru, M. Demera, C. Muleya, P. Chiramba (S. Makawa), V. Kawe, J. Sibanda.