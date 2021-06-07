Zimbabwe: Local Preachers Mourn TB Joshua

Well-known Nigerian evangelical pastor and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua died on Saturday at the age of 57.

TB Joshua had an international following and SCOAN attracted a number of international visitors to join the many Nigerians who attend the miracle, healing and deliverance programmes.

The celebrity preacher died days before celebrating his 58th birthday after completing his sermon.

The cause of the death has not been revealed.

According to a post on TB Joshua's official Facebook page: "On Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: 'Time for everything -- time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service.'

"God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home -- as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for."

The family requested for privacy as they mourn their loved one.

"The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations and Emmanuel TV Family appreciate your love, prayers and concern at this time and request a time of privacy for the family," read the statement from the church.

Yesterday social media was awash with condolence messages from people from all walks of life, pastors, prophets and, believers among others who described Prophet TB Joshua as a humble giver, man of God who gave the poor and seminar prophet who made a huge impact in the prophetic ministry.

PHD leader, Prophet Walter Magaya had time to reflect on his relationship with his spiritual father during his virtual church service.

Prophet Magaya who was in tears told his congregation that he had leant a lot of things from his father, TB Joshua.

He said although TB Joshua was Nigerian, his life was also being celebrated in Zimbabwe because he had worked hard and was influential.

On a post on Yadah Tv channel, Prophet Magaya said: "Our life is like a book. There are different chapters that we have we have to go through. This one has a name 'Pain of Life'.

"As much as he is in heaven, I still wanted him here. I love you father senior prophet TB Joshua. Who will father me now? You started Yadah Tv for me and always did guide me. Who will all me at 2 am and say correct this and that" he said.

Evangelist, Prophet Uebert Angel also posted on Facebook and described TB Joshua's death as a painful home going.

He said TB Joshua was someone close to him and his family and whom he had known since his tender years in the ministry, TB Joshua.

"You are a general who set many things in place that generations will continue to copy. As a dear senior Prophet, friend, a Christian brother, a father to many, a prophetic example to me.

"Though senior in every way to me, every time we spoke you would be so humble and regarded not your seniority over me, but allowed me time to hear your mind and your humble spirit.

"The only thing I have managed or believe I have managed to process this loss, is to immortalise your prophetic words you said yesterday after service as you indicated of your own home going, back to the father."

Prophet Joshua Chirambwe of the Prophetic Ministry International Church said the death of TB Joshua had left many with heavy hearts.

"The death of Prophet TB Joshua presents to us a catastrophic event of sudden deprivation in the body of Christ. One that has left us all with heavy hearts.

"That notwithstanding, the critical point is that he had completed his race as a soldier in Christ and salutations unto our good Lord who had readied us for this sombre moment in our faith when he said to us 2021 is the year of the great fall.

"Rest in peace to a great general of the Lord, the baton stick is now upon us -- we are heavy-saddened!" he said.

TB Joshua is survived by wife Evelyn and three children.