Zimbabwe: New Nursing School Opens

7 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Mukudzei Chingwere recently in Mashonaland East

Government will this week enrol pioneer students of the newly-established Accident and Emergency Nursing School in Chivhu, in line with the Second Republic's thrust of configuring its human recourse towards attainment of the national strategic intention -- the Vision 2030.

Authorities say the opening of the school which will equip graduates with emergency services specialities is not occurring in isolation, but part of a broader vision to prepare the health services towards delivering best international practices.

The institution - a first of its kind in the provision of emergency services and the specialist training for nurses -- is aimed at equipping the ambulance services with specialist personnel.

It will be a three-year nurses' diploma just like the traditional ones offered at various nursing schools in the country.

However, what makes the curriculum unique is that its products will be thoroughly trained to confront emergencies and tight situations.

Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Dr John Mangwiro gave some details of the upcoming school.

"The school will train nurses that will boost the ambulance and emergency services. We need trained personnel to deal with accidents when they occur.

"The Chivhu setting is ideal, because it is on a major highway, that is the road where most accidents were occurring and we need trained personnel to attend the scenes quickly to start helping victims.

"Like what the Vice President (Dr Constantino Chiwenga) said, we want ambulances to be stationed at all toll gates so that they are quick to respond to emergencies," said Dr Mangwiro.

The entry requirements to study at the new school will be the same just like those required at other nursing schools.

The past two years has seen Zimbabwe accelerating the development of the health services to match the envisaged upper middle income society as well as the aligning to the best international practices.

Provincial Medical Director for Mashonaland East, Dr Paul Matsvimbo gave some details ahead of the scheduled opening.

"It is a nurses training programme and needs the same entry requirements like the traditional nursing programmes, it is a three year programme.

"Government has seconded teaching staff to the institution and it will open with these cadres. But as of last week we advertised posts for other tutors."

"The programme is an important intervention, when accidents occur we need trained personnel to assist people quickly to avoid loss of lives.

"These are the people who will be working in the emergency department, what we call causalities.

"This is a first of its kind programme in the country," said Dr Matsvimbo

