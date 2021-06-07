Zimbabwe: Grab Economic Opportunities, Youths Advised

Recently in Bulawayo

The country's youth should step up to the plate and seize vast opportunities that have been created by the Second Republic as Zimbabwe steadily progresses towards Vision 2030, President Mnangagwa said.

Since the dawn of the Second Republic, several opportunities have been created for the youths in the agriculture, mining and tourism sectors with the Second Republic ever rallying the country's youths to put shoulder to the wheel and help in the development of the country.

Under President Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe is pursuing Vision 2030 to become an upper-middle class economy.

After touring Mpilo Hospital last Friday, where the economic empowerment vehicle, the Affirmative Action Group, made donations to health personnel who lost property to an inferno recently, the President said in their dealings young people must be ethical and shun corruption.

"As we journey towards Vision 2030, I exhort the youths to maximise on the broad economic opportunities across all sectors of the economy that have been availed under the Second Republic.

"I further challenge the newly constituted Affirmative Action Group to educate and empower young people to be honest, ethical and hardworking entrepreneurs and business people.

"These values are fundamental ingredients to building sustainable development and intergenerational prosperity," the President said.

Apart from creating equal opportunities for young people to prosper, the Second Republic has also improved the ease of doing business and in areas where rapid development is taking place young people are often the backbone.

Recently, the statue of the iconic Mbuya Nehanda was developed and constructed by mostly the youths in what has become a deliberate thrust of the Second Republic.

Meanwhile, the President told the Chamber of Mines at their annual general meeting and conference in Victoria Falls that Government is committed to dialogue with business and will continue to put in place measures that favour investors.

"My Government is continually improving the ease of doing business, including ensuring a stable macro-economic environment. This is further supported by the ongoing upgrading of our national transport infrastructure. The long awaited introduction of a computerised Mining Cadastre system must be expedited. This will improve efficiency in mining administration and enhance mineral accountability," he said.