Zimbabwe: Kadewere's Wife Unveils Fashion Label

The wife of Zimbabwean international footballer Tino Kadewere who plays for French Ligue 1 side Lyon, Sharon, has ventured into the fashion world.

On Saturday Sharon unveiled her fashion label "Moon-Fairy".

The unique private fashion show saw Master of Ceremonies, Tendai Chinzou affectionately known as Mc Professor put up a scintillating performance.

The show was attended by a few selected people among them, family, friends, celebrities and fashionistas in observance of Covid-19 restrictions and regulations at the Golden Conifer (Italian Sports Club) in Harare.

It ran under the theme, "Moon Fairy" where five models walked ramp showcasing some of the designs.

Sharon emphasised that she was targeting the "high end-elite market".

On her themed collection, it included "PrettyRed", "Invito", "Surbella", "Lagonsa" and the signature look "Moon Fairy" which stunned the handful VIP guests who were themselves, dressed for the occasion.

The designer garments ranged from wedding gowns to bridesmaids dresses, cocktail party outfits, executive look, wedding guest dresses and fancy-elite casuals.

Speaking on the sidelines of the unveiling ceremony, Sharon said preparations for the launch are at an advanced stage and that she was working on opening the shop.

"I have always been a fashionista. I have decided to go that route to pursue my dream and today (Saturday), we have unveiled my latest collection and we now wait to launch the shop and have those beautiful dresses on sale soon," she said.

Asked what inspired the name of her collection, Sharon said she believed in fairy tales and light as a source of motivation while growing up.

"The moon gives us clear light just like the sun while growing up. I can say I believed or always dreamt to dress like a fairy.

"So I didn't want it more to be like a children's style as mostly things to do with fairy tales are for children. I just then conjoined the words "Moon and Fairy" to make them a signature trade name.

"In short it is an expression on how beautiful women are. The collection also includes the young girls and it caters all shapes and sizes.

"The fashion house will also have a boost of stylist gurus who will assist the customers," she explained.

Sharon said will venture into the men's side with time but for now was focusing on the women.

Footballer Tino Kadewere later congratulated his wife and said was shocked with the designs he witnessed at the unveiling ceremony.

"I am amazed, didn't know that she was that talented in fashion style. I will definitely support the initiative.

"I will start by buying four of the most expensive dresses under her collection for my mother and three will gift my mother-in law," he said.