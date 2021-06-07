Zimbabwe: They Said We Wouldn't Rise, They Were Wrong

Writing Black

Some people were unhappy with the coming into the fold of the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa.

These included the so-called Generation 40, a group of former comrades who literally had the late President Mugabe under the leash through his wife Grace, opposition groups who itched for a unity government that never came and some Western embassies who feared an obvious resurgence of a stronger Zanu PF.

Of course, there were others within the system who were neither G40 nzor opposition who for some reason or another resented the ascendency of President Mnangagwa to the helm of the country.

In other words, there were a myriad of forces and interests that coalesced to ensure that the Second Republic would not succeed.

The G40 peddled the fallacy that Operation Restore Legacy was without popular support when it was apparent to anyone that for the first time in the history of Zimbabwe, citizens from all social classes and backgrounds poured onto the streets soon after news of President Mugabe's resignation filtered through.

Opposition groups, particularly the MDC Alliance, predictably rushed to the United States to try and derail the momentum gathered by the Second Republic by campaigning for the continued stay of economic sanctions.

They cried hoarse that the New Dispensation was the same as the old. They even embarrassingly came up with a "Jecha" strategy, whose thrust was to oppose and throw shady anything initiated by the New Dispensation.

Of course, some Western embassies felt dejected by the fact that years of demonisation, isolation and all manner of skulduggery had failed to remove ZANU PF from power.

A continued and rejuvenated Zanu PF is not what they ever envisaged and they vowed to continue with their reticent foreign policy approach to Zimbabwe.

It was a daunting task for the Second Republic. But being a battle hardened comrade, President Mnangagwa was equal to the task.

Having inherited a country literally on its knees economically, President Mnangagwa came up with the"Zimbabwe is Open for Business" policy, a rallying call that does not discriminate against any investor on the basis of country of origin, race or creed. It announced to the world a new working order premised on respect of business.

President Mnangagwa's new policy thrust of engagement and re-engagement also indicated a complete departure from the First Republic, which spearheaded the decolonisation agenda and remained combative and adversarial to perceived enemies.

Zimbabwe announced to the world that it was keen to rejoin the community of nations and participated as an equal sovereign nation.

For the first time in its history, Zimbabwe has a President who is action-oriented. He is a pragmatist who believes in harnessing local resources to spur infrastructural development.

Here is a practical person who recognises that people do not eat politics. His main focus is on the economy as illustrated by his vision of an Upper Middle Income economy by 2030. Much to the chagrin of his detractors, the President has scored notable deliverables since his election in 2018. And like his legion of supporters, the President is not shy in highlighting his achievements which are there for everyone to see.

We will also not shy away from talking about the practical deliverables attained since the advent of the Second Republic.

Marking his two years in office last year, the President used his microblogging site Twitter to enumerate his achievements, President Mnangagwa wrote:

"Two years ago today, I was inaugurated as your President. I vowed to serve Zimbabwe and its people so that we could move towards a more prosperous future. He is what we have achieved in this time:

The US$4,2 billion Great Dyke Platinum Mine is already under construction.

Reintroduced the Zimbabwe Dollar, after 10 years of dollarisation and relying on foreign currency.

The US$4 billion Karo Resources Mhondoro-Ngezi platinum project is ahead of schedule.

Completed the Chiredzi-Tanganda Road, with the Makuti-Chirundu and Karoi-Binga roads currently under construction.

Implemented a new school curriculum, so that every student is accommodated for.

Compensation for former farm owners by US$3,5 billion, ending years of disputes.

Ranked third in Africa on budget transparency by the Open Budget Survey.

1,8 million farmers trained for Pfumvudza.

Subsidised agricultural inputs for vulnerable households.

RGM Airport expansion is currently under construction

$18 billion stimulus package, to help regenerate our economy post-COVID-19.

Dam projects in Causeway, Gwayi-Shangani and Marovanyati currently under construction.

While acknowledging the myriad of challenges the country faces, the President has consistently assured the nation of his Government's commitment to rebuilding the economy for the benefit of all Zimbabweans.

Yes, it might take a bit of time to realise the full extent and benefits of the reforms, but it's not in doubt that the foundation for a solid prosperous country is being set.

One thing that is so apparent for everyone to see is the fact that the Government recently passed bold and responsible budget that cuts unnecessary expenditure, including luxuries previously enjoyed by high-ranking public officials.

Another noticeable departure from the previous administration is the repeal of the indigenisation to make it only applicable to investments in diamond and platinum mining, as it seeks to attract more foreign direct investments. The law previously required indigenous Zimbabweans to have majority ownership across most sectors of the economy, something foreign investors were reticent about.

On corruption, the President has adopted a zero tolerance approach backed by action. Some former Cabinet ministers have been convicted while others are still before the courts. All ministers have been mandated to declare assets and anti-corruption courts have been created in all the country's provinces.

Internationally, the Government has been working hard in building bridges with all nations and the engagement is bearing fruits as evidenced by the inflows of investments in mining from some of the biggest companies in the world.

In order to cushion the vulnerable, the Government has directed all public health institutions to scrap treatment fees for the vulnerable groups, including children under the age of five, pregnant women and senior citizens above 65 years.

The way Zimbabwe has dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic is a marvel to many countries and opposition forces that had predicted a cataclysm.

That Zimbabwe is rising is given. The good rains experienced this season augur well for a country previously burdened by a huge food import bill.

Like they say these days, no matter their devious acts, God is not from their village.