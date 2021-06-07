Zimbabwe: Jaure Fine After Slipping in Tunnel

Dynamos captain, Partson Jaure, is fine despite him being substituted at half-time against CAPS United yesterday, after slipping in the tunnel at the National Sports Stadium.

Before the mishap, Jaure played well, in the heart of defence, where he partnered Frank Makarati.

But, as the teams were making their way back to the pitch, after the break, the Warriors defender slipped, and fell, in the tunnel. The Dynamos medical team rushed to attend him and, out of caution, he was replaced by Stephen Appiah.

Unfortunately, social media had already been awash with false information claiming the defender had collapsed.

"It's unfortunate, I have already received messages, from family and friends, who are asking whether I am fine saying they heard that I collapsed in the tunnel," said Jaure.

"I am very fine, as you can see.

"I actually wanted to return to the playing field.

"I insisted that I return to the field but, as a precaution, the technical team opted to replace me.

"But, I am feeling okay and the medical team have already assessed me and I am fine.

"I slipped while on the way back to the field. Maybe it was because I didn't have a proper look at the surface and I was walking in a rush."

Jaure did well during the time he was on the pitch in this Chibuku Super Cup derby that ended in a 1-1 draw.

The defence, which he commands well, conceded their first goal, in four matches, after right-back Emmanuel Jalai, turned in Ishmael Wadi's hard and low cross.

DeMbare had gone for three games, without conceding a goal, against Herentals (0-0), Yadah (4-0) and ZPC Kariba (1-0), in the tournament.

But, in this Harare Derby, the defence looked vulnerable and they could have conceded more had CAPS United used the chances they created.

Wadi had a glorious chance, in the second half, which he fluffed, as he headed over the bar.

How he failed to find the target, with no pressure from the missing defence, after substitute Ian Nyoni had picked him with a good cross, only he can tell us.

Given the excellent start he has enjoyed, in his start to life at the Green Machine, Wadi should, and must, have scored from that golden opportunity.

But, this happens in football, especially in such big matches, where the pressure is relentless. Jaure expressed his disappointment that the first goal they conceded had to come against their biggest city rivals.

"I am very disappointed at seeing our defence concede a goal," he said.

"The team has a lot of hardworking players, who have all contributed to us giving away very little.

"We have been solid and we wanted to stretch that record. Unfortunately,we couldn't.

"But, that is part of the game, especially the derbies, they are very tough.

"We will continue playing with the vigour that we have always played with. This is a Cup tournament that we have failed to win and we feel that we have a chance this time around."