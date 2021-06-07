Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Nine Cases Registered

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness had recorded nine cases of COVID-19 yesterday.

Four cases were detected following ongoing Contact Tracing exercises. They are residents of Terre Rouge, Bel Air and Quatre Bornes.

Three cases were identified during screening exercises.

Two cases were registered on Day 3 in quarantine and the patients were tested negative on admission.

612 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

602 cases recorded through Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centers.

173 cases recorded in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

42 cases registered following targeted screening.

8 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of local active cases is 189.