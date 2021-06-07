Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Negative Results of 726 Pcr Tests Conducted Today

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has confirmed the results of 726 PCR tests as at 17 00 hours on this 04 June 2021.

No positive cases have been detected.

612 patients considered cured have returned home.

598 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

171 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

39 cases recorded following targeted screening.

8 deaths attributed to COVID-19 (7 local cases and 1 imported case).

The number of active cases at the local level is 180.