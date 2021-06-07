Zimbabwe: High Court Grants Top Cop, Wife $20 000 Bail for Car Theft

The High Court has granted $10 000 bail each to Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer-in-charge for Mashonaland West provincial armoury, Inspector Clive Kadambure, and his wife, Shyness Kadambure, who are facing car theft charges.

The pair was freed after their lawyer Fortune Murisi successfully applied for bail pending trial, last week.

Murisi confirmed the latest developments to NewZimbabwe.com at the weekend.

"The two have been admitted to bail by Justice (Jester) Charehwa. They are facing allegations of car theft in which they are jointly charged and Clive Kadambure is facing another of dealing in firearms," he said.

"The bail is in respect of both records. Conditions are that they deposit $10 000 bail each, reside at their given address, and report at Chemagamba Police Station every Friday between 6 am and 6 pm."

The two charges before the Chiredzi Magistrates' Courts are yet to be set down for trial.

The Chinhoyi-based couple was re-arrested a fortnight ago for car theft soon after their acquittal on firearms racketeering charges.

Their latest arrest involves two allegedly stolen vehicles, a Toyota D4D twin cab and a Toyota Fortuner, found in their possession. According to Interpol, the cars are reported to have been stolen in South Africa and are valued at $504 000.

They were recovered by officers from the Mwenezi Central Investigations Department (CID) as they probed a firearms crime case involving the pair.

Kadambure and his wife were earlier this March arrested after a gun and ammunition were discovered in the family garden in Chinhoyi's Hunyani suburb after police detectives had raided the couple's home.

The raid followed the arrest of two men on March 15 at the Gonarezhou National Park while trying to smuggle six semi-automatic rifles into Mozambique through the Sango Border Post and they implicated the senior cop.

However, Chinhoyi provincial magistrate Ruth Moyo acquitted the couple after a full trial.

Shyness Kadambure, a teacher at Alaska Primary School, was dragged into the matter for hiding her husband's CZ service pistol and 58x.375 Honardy Ruger bullets in the couple's garden after getting wind her hubby was wanted for gun crimes.

The CZ pistol and ammunition were recovered by police after she gave directions to where she buried them.

However, the court cleared the Kadambures of any wrongdoing arguing the top cop, as custodian of the ZRP armoury, was authorised to keep the firearm and bullets.

The state also failed to prove beyond any reasonable doubt the pair's link to the six recovered rifles that were destined for Mozambique, hence their acquittal.