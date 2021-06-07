South Africa: SA Logs 5,074 New Covid-19 Cases

7 June 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has recorded over 5 000 new COVID-19 cases for five days in a row, bringing the total number of infections to 1 696 564.

This is after South Africa detected 5 074 new infections on Sunday.

Meanwhile, according to Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, the death toll has now increased to 56 974 after 45 people succumbed to COVID-19.

Of the latest fatalities, 16 are from Free State, 15 from the Northern Cape, six from the Western Cape, one from KwaZulu-Natal, while the rest of the province recorded zero deaths.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," said the Minister.

In addition, 1 578 033 patients have recovered, while the country currently has 61 557 active cases.

"The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 11 876 594 with 35 821 new tests recorded since the last report."

According to Mkhize, 1 343 433 people have been vaccinated in South Africa.

Globally, as of 6 June 2021, there have been 172 630 637 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3 718 683 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

