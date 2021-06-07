Central Africa: Eccas Strengthens Support for Chad Political Transition

Luanda — The Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) decided this Friday in Brazzaville, Congo, to support the political transition process for stability in Chad.

At the end of the meeting, Angolan Foreign Minister, Téte António, said the summit recommended political and financial support for the transition process in that country, as well as encouraging inclusive dialogue for the reconciliation of Chadians.

In this area, he explained, no amounts were stipulated, and it was up to the Acting President of the Commission to bring together Member States to mobilise the necessary funds to support the transition process.

The officials consider that the situation in Chad is largely due to mercenarism, based essentially on Libyan territory, and call for action with the UN Security Council for their departure, in order to avoid their negative influence in the areas of peace and stability in the central region of the continent.

He added that the president of ECCAS, the Congolese Dennis Sassou Nguesso, has been tasked with bringing together relevant sectors to discuss the phenomenon of terrorism and mercenarism, including the process of their recruitment.

The Brazzaville Summit on Chad also called on member states to join the African Union Convention on Mercenarism.

They also welcomed the amicable way in which Chad and the Central African Republic (CAR) had resolved a border incident which, according to the international press, had led to the death of six Chadian soldiers.

The situation of political stability in Chad worsened after the death in battle of the President of the Republic, Idriss Déby Itno, in April. The country is now governed by a Military Council led by Mahamat Idriss Déby, son of the late Idriss Déby.

The summit was attended by Angolan President João Lourenço and his counterparts from Congo, Dennis Sassou Nguesso, DRC, Félix Tshisekedi, and CAR, Fautin Archange Touaderá, while the other seven countries were represented by ministers.

The leader of the Transitional Military Council, Mahamat Idriss Déby, was absent.

Chad is a landlocked country located in north-central Africa. It is bordered by Libya to the north, Sudan and South Sudan to the east, the Central African Republic to the south, Cameroon and Nigeria to the south-west and Niger to the west.

Alongside Chad, Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Rwanda and Sao Tome and Principe are members of ECCAS.

The goals of the Economic Community of Central African States, created in 1983 in Libreville, Gabon, are cooperation for self-sustainable development, with particular emphasis on economic stability and the improvement of the quality of life of its peoples.